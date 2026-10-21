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Whyte Sythe: A British enduro bike that’ll get you out of the saddle
Whyte Sythe: A British enduro bike that’ll get you out of the saddle

An enduro bike that’ll hold its own on steep descents, won’t let you down on the climbs, and doesn’t cost as much as a family car. The Whyte Sythe is the successor to the legendary T-160 – and let’s be clear: a successor that takes things even further. It packs progressive geometry, 170 mm of front travel, mullet wheels as standard, and specs that wouldn’t look out of place on a race track. And it comes at a price unrivaled in this category. Here’s the complete guide to why the Sythe is the enduro bike of the year.

21.10.2026Read more
Cannondale Topstone CAAD: an aluminium gravel bike that will surprise every cyclists
Cannondale Topstone CAAD: an aluminium gravel bike that will surprise every cyclists

An aluminum gravel bike that’s nothing to be ashamed of. The Cannondale Topstone CAAD builds on decades of experience in manufacturing top-of-the-range aluminum frames, delivering a bike that can handle Saturday’s gravel rides, Sunday’s explorations, and Monday’s commute to work. Read on to find out why the Topstone CAAD is a gravel bike that needs no excuses.

13.10.2026Read more
Whyte Kado: The most capable trail/enduro eMTB with a Bosch CX motor
Whyte Kado: The most capable trail/enduro eMTB with a Bosch CX motor

The Whyte Kado is a British trail/enduro eMTB with a single goal: to fulfil the riding dreams you never quite managed to realise on a mechanical bike. Powered by the Bosch Performance Line CX, with a battery capacity of up to 800 Wh, a low centre of gravity and geometry that keeps you in control on every descent. Here’s the complete guide to why the Kado is different – and why cycling magazines around the world can’t get enough of it.

17.09.2026Read more
Crossmax Ultimate: Mavic’s lightest laced XC wheels
Crossmax Ultimate: Mavic’s lightest laced XC wheels

In cross-country racing, seconds make all the difference. And seconds come down to grams. That’s why the new Mavic Crossmax Ultimate cross-country bikes weren’t developed behind closed doors in a laboratory, but right on the World Cup circuits, through discussions with elite riders and after hundreds of hours of testing.

15.09.2026Read more
Mavic Comete: Carbon Wheels with Modern Geometry
Mavic Comete: Carbon Wheels with Modern Geometry

Carbon wheelsets that offer modern geometry with perfect aerodynamics, weight and handling? The Mavic Comete 45/55 and 55/65 are carbon wheelsets designed for road cyclists who refuse to compromise and know that every watt counts.

07.09.2026Read more
Whyte Karve: an e-bike with an Avinox M2S motor
Whyte Karve: an e-bike with an Avinox M2S motor

The Whyte Karve is a new, aggressive trail and enduro e-bike that features a powerful Avinox M2S motor, 160 mm of travel, an 800 Wh battery and geometry tuned for fast trails, technical sections and rough descents. If you’re looking for an eMTB that can power up hills, hold its line in rough terrain and yet doesn’t feel like a cumbersome tank, the Whyte Karve is a bike well worth keeping an eye on.

18.08.2026Read more
Peaty’s new products for 2026: valves, saddles and grips that will transform your ride
Peaty’s new products for 2026: valves, saddles and grips that will transform your ride

British brand Peaty’s is launching three products for the 2026 season, all of which have one thing in common – they’re designed for serious riders who refuse to compromise. Whether you’re looking for a tubeless system, a high-quality saddle, or replacements for worn-out grips, Peaty’s has the answer. Let’s take a look at what’s new from this iconic brand.

14.08.2026Read more
Whyte Bikes: A British bike legend
Whyte Bikes: A British bike legend

Are you looking for a bike that won’t let you down on the trail, even in the rain, that holds its line through a rough rock garden, and won’t break the bank? Then take a proper look at Whyte Bikes – a British brand that, since 1999, has been turning every ride into an unforgettable experience. The year 2026 brought a complete overhaul of the range – three brand-new platforms that raise the bar in terms of both performance and value.

31.07.2026Read more
TLD Stage Stunt - new helmet for gravity riders
TLD Stage Stunt - new helmet for gravity riders

After years of waiting, fans of gravity riding and the Troy Lee Designs brand have finally gotten what they’ve been waiting for. The legendary 3/4 helmet is back on the market, combining the head protection of a full-face helmet with the comfort and ventilation of a “small” helmet. It’s called the Stage Stunt. So what does it offer? 

23.06.2026Read more
Ochain: less pedal feedback, more control on the trail
Ochain: less pedal feedback, more control on the trail

Last year, SRAM added another brand to its portfolio that will significantly improve your bike’s performance if you’re into gravity disciplines. That brand was the Italian company O Chain. And Aspire Sports became the sole distributor of O Chain products in all markets where it supplies SRAM products. You can learn more about how O Chain works later in this article.

28.04.2026Read more
Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026
Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026

This spring, the Italian manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles, handlebar tape, and—more recently—helmets released quite a few new products for road cyclists, gravel riders, and XC riders alike. What will be the talk of the peloton this year?

16.04.2026Read more
Cannondale Bad Habit - bike for all day long fun
Cannondale Bad Habit - bike for all day long fun

An enduro bike that doesn't ask for permission. The all-new Cannondale Bad Habit draws on race-proven DNA, shaped by pro riders and built into a full-carbon all-mountain ripper with 160/155 mm travel and a mullet setup. Proportional Response™ kinematics, StashPort frame storage, coil or air compatibility – and a stamp of approval from Ella Conolly, 2025 Enduro World Cup Champion. Bad Habit isn't a bike for everyone. It's a bike for you.

07.04.2026Read more
New line-up of trail forks and shocks from RockShox
New line-up of trail forks and shocks from RockShox

The new RockShox trail lineup isn’t about hype — it’s about holding your line, keeping your hands fresh, and knowing exactly what’s happening under you. Lyrik and ZEB bring LinearXL’s predictable, linear feel, the quiet control of Charger 3.2, and real-world upgrades like ButterCups and Adjustable Bottom Out that matter when the trail gets fast and rough. What’s new, who each fork is for, and how to set it up for your riding? Dive into the full story.

07.04.2026Read more
SRAM Eagle S-Series
SRAM Eagle S-Series

SRAM is streamlining Eagle into a clearer, easier-to-choose lineup: Eagle S‑Series. Three distinct tiers — S100, S200, and S500 — cover everything from durable entry-level performance to high-end wireless AXS, making upgrades and replacements far more straightforward. What’s new, who each tier is for, and what should you know about compatibility before you buy?

07.04.2026Read more
Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version
Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version

Kyros is a versatile and ventilated cycling helmet for road, gravel, and XC riding. Balancing performance with all-round comfort, it features the MIPS Evolve Core system and a fully adjustable fit for personalized protection.

02.04.2026Read more
Fizik Lyra: All new affordable road shoes
Fizik Lyra: All new affordable road shoes

A versatile all-arounder that’s engineered for daily rides and fast-paced racing, featuring an ergonomic shape, breathable, supportive upper, easy-to-adjust dual BOA® dial closure for a fine-tuned fit alongside a stiff, reactive outsole that’s always ready to put power to the pedals.

18.03.2026Read more
Cannondale CAAD14: Aluminium legend is back
Cannondale CAAD14: Aluminium legend is back

If you know, you know. And if you know...this one’s for you. CAAD14 is here. The latest evolution of the aluminum revolution that we started back in 1983 is here to reclaim the throne and bring back the thrill of true high-performance alloy road bikes.

10.03.2026Read more
Aspire Sports acquires distribution rights for the Whyte Bikes across all its regions
Aspire Sports acquires distribution rights for the Whyte Bikes across all its regions

Brno-based company Aspire Sports, distributor of more than 20 global brands in 9 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, is adding British brand Whyte Bikes to its portfolio. From March 2026, it will become its exclusive distributor for Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, the Balkans, and the Baltic states.

03.03.2026Read more
Troy Lee Designs Spring Summer Collection 2026 - new products at bike legend
Troy Lee Designs Spring Summer Collection 2026 - new products at bike legend

Since 1981, Troy Lee Designs has blurred the line between art and performance – building race-proven gear shaped by athletes, refined by experience, and designed to push riders further. The 2026 Bike Spring Collection marks the next chapter of TLD Bike, continuing that legacy with a comprehensive lineup of helmets, gear, and protection engineered for every discipline, from gravity racing and enduro to trail and e-MTB.

26.02.2026Read more
Boxxer and Vivid -new generation of downhill suspension
Boxxer and Vivid -new generation of downhill suspension

SRAM has embarked on a major launch of new products for downhill riders. In addition to drivetrains and brakes, there are also new BoXXer and Vivid Coil shocks. What's new about them and why should you want them?

24.02.2026Read more
SRAM Maven - The most powerful brakes got update
SRAM Maven - The most powerful brakes got update

Maven is the most powerful brake we’ve ever made. With usable power for efficiency and tunability, and extreme power for higher speeds with more control, Maven helps riders find progression and confidence in the most demanding terrain.  

24.02.2026Read more
SRAM XX DH TRANSMISSION groupset joins the party
SRAM XX DH TRANSMISSION groupset joins the party

Higher speed, bigger jumps, bigger hits. All of this led to revolution on the field of DH groupsets. Or evolution? Sram reveals new wireless XX DH Transmission groupset.

24.02.2026Read more
Fizik Arione: The legend returns
Fizik Arione: The legend returns

The iconic fizik saddle returns with innovative, lightweight materials, a streamlined shape, and a flat profile—designed to ensure freedom of movement and a responsive feel in racing conditions and aerodynamic positions.

19.02.2026Read more
Cannondale SuperSix EVO G5 is here
Cannondale SuperSix EVO G5 is here

Faster everywhere. That’s the legend and the legacy of SuperSix EVO. Always has been. Always will be. Its blend of efficient aerodynamics, feathery weight, and telepathic handling enabled the fourth generation EVO to win everything from World Championships, Tour leader’s jerseys, KOM Polka Dots, Paris-Roubaix, and Paris Gold, to more town-line sprints and local hero bragging rights than you can count.

17.02.2026Read more
Fizik R1 Light Saddle Range: The lightest is even lighter
Fizik R1 Light Saddle Range: The lightest is even lighter

Italian saddle manufacturer Fizik is constantly innovating. With the arrival of the new season, it is introducing three new saddles from its top-of-the-line R1 Light Range. What are these saddles, and what's new about them?

15.01.2026Read more
New aero products at SRAM'S RED, Force and Rival lines
New aero products at SRAM'S RED, Force and Rival lines

SRAM is continuously working on updates of new products and updates. Currently, SRAM introduces new products in the aero segments of the RED, Force, and Rival lineups for time trial and triathlon bikes. And there is much more new stuff. 

13.01.2026Read more
Mavic extends lifetime warranty on entry level carbon wheelsets
Mavic extends lifetime warranty on entry level carbon wheelsets

Mavic has decided to extend its "Lifetime Warranty" to entry-level carbon wheelsets, which start with "S" in their model name. What does it mean?

09.12.2025Read more
Aspire Sports expands its operations to Croatia
Aspire Sports expands its operations to Croatia

We have become the official distributor of premium brands SRAM, Troy Lee Designs, and Mavic for Croatia. 

13.11.2025Read more
LEZYNE LAUNCHES NEW ‘RADAR REACT SYSTEM
LEZYNE LAUNCHES NEW ‘RADAR REACT SYSTEM

Premium bicycle accessories manufacturer Lezyne has unveiled a new front and rear LED bike light system featuring vehicle detection radar technology and built-in visual and audio alerts. The system greatly improves rider visibility, awareness, and safety. Read more about it in following article.

23.09.2025Read more
SRAM 1987 - Limited edition of Eagle Transmission
SRAM 1987 - Limited edition of Eagle Transmission

If you are a fan of the SRAM brand and enjoy limited-edition products, you should be on the lookout! SRAM released a groupset called the "1987 Collection." What does this groupset include, why SRAM chose this name, and how many of them will be available? You will find out in our article.

09.09.2025Read more
You want it - you got it! New Moterra Alloy is here.
You want it - you got it! New Moterra Alloy is here.

Many people were concerned that the new Moterra would only be available in a carbon-only version. But the opposite is true. There is now a more affordable version called Moterra Alloy. The name suggests it's built on an aluminium frame. What does it offer? Read on.

15.07.2025Read more
Bosch motor upgrade for Cannondale Moterra Carbon
Bosch motor upgrade for Cannondale Moterra Carbon

Do you ride a Cannondale Moterra Carbon and feel like your Bosch CX motor could use a little more power? Now’s the perfect time! Bosch has launched an update that unlocks up to 750 W and 100 Nm from your motor. No cables, no service visits – just a few taps in the app, and your bike delivers performance previously reserved for top-tier models. Want to know how and why it's worth it? Keep reading.

14.07.2025Read more
New SRAM XPLR - wider range of gravel group sets
New SRAM XPLR - wider range of gravel group sets

SRAM added two new groupsets to the XPLR range of products, which are more affordable compared with the RED groupset. What do the new Force and Rival groupsets have to offer? 

17.06.2025Read more
SRAM FORCE - cheaper version of RED with big potential
SRAM FORCE - cheaper version of RED with big potential

You've been asking for it for a long time, and it's finally here. The new SRAM Force is a total game changer. How does it differ from the previous generation, and is it worth making the switch?

17.06.2025Read more
SRAM Rival - affordable road cycling groupset full of technologies
SRAM Rival - affordable road cycling groupset full of technologies

SRAM has been keeping secrets for a long time. But we finally got it. The affordable RIVAL road kit, featuring the technology of last year's RED, is now available. What all is included, and what features does it have? 

17.06.2025Read more
New products from Zipp for 2025 season
New products from Zipp for 2025 season

After several years, Zipp is releasing new models of its road wheelsets, tyres, and hubs. What can you expect from Zipp's new products, and what can you look forward to?

22.05.2025Read more
GX Eagle Transmission Upgrade Kit - electronic shifting in few steps
GX Eagle Transmission Upgrade Kit - electronic shifting in few steps

If you're not a fan of cable-actuated shifting on your bike but don't want to spend a lot of money on a brand-new SRAM T-Type rear derailleur, SRAM has got you covered. It is called the SRAM GX Eagle Transmission Upgrade Kit. How does this kit work?

13.05.2025Read more
New Cannondale Synapse - For the love of the ride
New Cannondale Synapse - For the love of the ride

The bike that gave birth to the Endurance road bike category is here in its sixth generation! What makes the new Cannondale Synapse special and why should you set your sights on it?

06.05.2025Read more
Fourth generation of Cannondale Moterra e-bikes is here
Fourth generation of Cannondale Moterra e-bikes is here

Close your eyes and picture your perfect trail. Go ahead. There are no wrong answers here - just lots of ways to get it absolutely right. The new Moterra is here.

15.04.2025Read more
TIME introduces new MTB pedals XYSTO
TIME introduces new MTB pedals XYSTO

After a few years of silence, TIME has developed new clipless pedals for MTB. Would you like to know more about these pedals?

10.04.2025Read more
Fizik helmets - new addition to Fizik portfolio
Fizik helmets - new addition to Fizik portfolio

The Italina manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles and bar tapes, Fizik, is venturing into an entirely new and (for them) unknown field this year. Now you can find helmets under this legendary brand! Let's take a look at their range.

07.04.2025Read more
New RockShox REVERB AXS - wireless dropper post for tall guys as well
New RockShox REVERB AXS - wireless dropper post for tall guys as well

RockShox introduces a new generation of their wireless dropper post, Reverb AXS. What are the main changes at this wireless post between generations? 

03.04.2025Read more
Mechanical T-Type shifting from Sram is here!
Mechanical T-Type shifting from Sram is here!

Fans of mechanical shifting have been waiting for a long time. But this time has finally come! Sram Mechanical Transmission is here. What does the Eagle 90,70 offer to his fans?

27.03.2025Read more
SRAM MOTIVE - new hydraulic disc brakes for MTB
SRAM MOTIVE - new hydraulic disc brakes for MTB

SRAM put together the most successful models of hydraulic disc brakes. And made MOTIVE. What are the features of these new brakes? 

27.03.2025Read more
Cannondale Topstone - New generation that keeps you always in game
Cannondale Topstone - New generation that keeps you always in game

Here it is. Generation 3 of our all-around gravel superstar, the Topstone Carbon. Smoother, sleeker, and more thoughtfully integrated, this is the third evolution of the bike that answered the question “Wouldn’t it be awesome if gravel bikes had suspension?” with a hearty “Hell Yeah.”

11.03.2025Read more
Cannondale SuperX - the bike called trendsetter
Cannondale SuperX - the bike called trendsetter

Are you looking for ultimate gravel race bike? You can stop now. New Cannondale SuperX is here. Sharper, faster, lighter and more comfortable than anything you ever tried before. Don't you believe us? 

11.02.2025Read more
EF Education Team Replica 2025 is here!
EF Education Team Replica 2025 is here!

What will the bike look like on which the EF Education-Easy Post Pro Cycling team riders will be chasing the pro road peloton this year? You can find out more about it in the following article. And you can even have it at home.

21.01.2025Read more
Cannondale Factory Racing welcomes Jolanda Neff
Cannondale Factory Racing welcomes Jolanda Neff

Cannondale Factory Racing experienced a total earthquake after last year's successful season. All riders except Charlie Aldridge left the team, and new blood had to be brought in. Who will it be for the 2025 season?

10.01.2025Read more
Mavaro and Tesoro - new urban e-bikes from Cannondale
Mavaro and Tesoro - new urban e-bikes from Cannondale

Cannondale has unveiled new urban e-bikes called Mavaro and Tesoro, which will be launched in late 2024. The following article explains the differences between them, who they are for, and what they offer.

07.11.2024Read more
Light season is here! What we choose from Lezyne
Light season is here! What we choose from Lezyne

We've selected the best Lezyne products for safety and comfort on your rides. Meet the tail lights with brake sensors or the universal computer mount with a GoPro mount.

02.10.2024Read more
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