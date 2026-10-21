Blog
An enduro bike that’ll hold its own on steep descents, won’t let you down on the climbs, and doesn’t cost as much as a family car. The Whyte Sythe is the successor to the legendary T-160 – and let’s be clear: a successor that takes things even further. It packs progressive geometry, 170 mm of front travel, mullet wheels as standard, and specs that wouldn’t look out of place on a race track. And it comes at a price unrivaled in this category. Here’s the complete guide to why the Sythe is the enduro bike of the year.
An aluminum gravel bike that’s nothing to be ashamed of. The Cannondale Topstone CAAD builds on decades of experience in manufacturing top-of-the-range aluminum frames, delivering a bike that can handle Saturday’s gravel rides, Sunday’s explorations, and Monday’s commute to work. Read on to find out why the Topstone CAAD is a gravel bike that needs no excuses.
The Whyte Kado is a British trail/enduro eMTB with a single goal: to fulfil the riding dreams you never quite managed to realise on a mechanical bike. Powered by the Bosch Performance Line CX, with a battery capacity of up to 800 Wh, a low centre of gravity and geometry that keeps you in control on every descent. Here’s the complete guide to why the Kado is different – and why cycling magazines around the world can’t get enough of it.
In cross-country racing, seconds make all the difference. And seconds come down to grams. That’s why the new Mavic Crossmax Ultimate cross-country bikes weren’t developed behind closed doors in a laboratory, but right on the World Cup circuits, through discussions with elite riders and after hundreds of hours of testing.
Carbon wheelsets that offer modern geometry with perfect aerodynamics, weight and handling? The Mavic Comete 45/55 and 55/65 are carbon wheelsets designed for road cyclists who refuse to compromise and know that every watt counts.
The Whyte Karve is a new, aggressive trail and enduro e-bike that features a powerful Avinox M2S motor, 160 mm of travel, an 800 Wh battery and geometry tuned for fast trails, technical sections and rough descents. If you’re looking for an eMTB that can power up hills, hold its line in rough terrain and yet doesn’t feel like a cumbersome tank, the Whyte Karve is a bike well worth keeping an eye on.
British brand Peaty’s is launching three products for the 2026 season, all of which have one thing in common – they’re designed for serious riders who refuse to compromise. Whether you’re looking for a tubeless system, a high-quality saddle, or replacements for worn-out grips, Peaty’s has the answer. Let’s take a look at what’s new from this iconic brand.
Are you looking for a bike that won’t let you down on the trail, even in the rain, that holds its line through a rough rock garden, and won’t break the bank? Then take a proper look at Whyte Bikes – a British brand that, since 1999, has been turning every ride into an unforgettable experience. The year 2026 brought a complete overhaul of the range – three brand-new platforms that raise the bar in terms of both performance and value.
After years of waiting, fans of gravity riding and the Troy Lee Designs brand have finally gotten what they’ve been waiting for. The legendary 3/4 helmet is back on the market, combining the head protection of a full-face helmet with the comfort and ventilation of a “small” helmet. It’s called the Stage Stunt. So what does it offer?
Last year, SRAM added another brand to its portfolio that will significantly improve your bike’s performance if you’re into gravity disciplines. That brand was the Italian company O Chain. And Aspire Sports became the sole distributor of O Chain products in all markets where it supplies SRAM products. You can learn more about how O Chain works later in this article.
This spring, the Italian manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles, handlebar tape, and—more recently—helmets released quite a few new products for road cyclists, gravel riders, and XC riders alike. What will be the talk of the peloton this year?
An enduro bike that doesn't ask for permission. The all-new Cannondale Bad Habit draws on race-proven DNA, shaped by pro riders and built into a full-carbon all-mountain ripper with 160/155 mm travel and a mullet setup. Proportional Response™ kinematics, StashPort frame storage, coil or air compatibility – and a stamp of approval from Ella Conolly, 2025 Enduro World Cup Champion. Bad Habit isn't a bike for everyone. It's a bike for you.
The new RockShox trail lineup isn’t about hype — it’s about holding your line, keeping your hands fresh, and knowing exactly what’s happening under you. Lyrik and ZEB bring LinearXL’s predictable, linear feel, the quiet control of Charger 3.2, and real-world upgrades like ButterCups and Adjustable Bottom Out that matter when the trail gets fast and rough. What’s new, who each fork is for, and how to set it up for your riding? Dive into the full story.
SRAM is streamlining Eagle into a clearer, easier-to-choose lineup: Eagle S‑Series. Three distinct tiers — S100, S200, and S500 — cover everything from durable entry-level performance to high-end wireless AXS, making upgrades and replacements far more straightforward. What’s new, who each tier is for, and what should you know about compatibility before you buy?
Kyros is a versatile and ventilated cycling helmet for road, gravel, and XC riding. Balancing performance with all-round comfort, it features the MIPS Evolve Core system and a fully adjustable fit for personalized protection.
A versatile all-arounder that’s engineered for daily rides and fast-paced racing, featuring an ergonomic shape, breathable, supportive upper, easy-to-adjust dual BOA® dial closure for a fine-tuned fit alongside a stiff, reactive outsole that’s always ready to put power to the pedals.
If you know, you know. And if you know...this one’s for you. CAAD14 is here. The latest evolution of the aluminum revolution that we started back in 1983 is here to reclaim the throne and bring back the thrill of true high-performance alloy road bikes.
Brno-based company Aspire Sports, distributor of more than 20 global brands in 9 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, is adding British brand Whyte Bikes to its portfolio. From March 2026, it will become its exclusive distributor for Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, the Balkans, and the Baltic states.
Since 1981, Troy Lee Designs has blurred the line between art and performance – building race-proven gear shaped by athletes, refined by experience, and designed to push riders further. The 2026 Bike Spring Collection marks the next chapter of TLD Bike, continuing that legacy with a comprehensive lineup of helmets, gear, and protection engineered for every discipline, from gravity racing and enduro to trail and e-MTB.
SRAM has embarked on a major launch of new products for downhill riders. In addition to drivetrains and brakes, there are also new BoXXer and Vivid Coil shocks. What's new about them and why should you want them?
Maven is the most powerful brake we’ve ever made. With usable power for efficiency and tunability, and extreme power for higher speeds with more control, Maven helps riders find progression and confidence in the most demanding terrain.
Higher speed, bigger jumps, bigger hits. All of this led to revolution on the field of DH groupsets. Or evolution? Sram reveals new wireless XX DH Transmission groupset.
The iconic fizik saddle returns with innovative, lightweight materials, a streamlined shape, and a flat profile—designed to ensure freedom of movement and a responsive feel in racing conditions and aerodynamic positions.
Faster everywhere. That’s the legend and the legacy of SuperSix EVO. Always has been. Always will be. Its blend of efficient aerodynamics, feathery weight, and telepathic handling enabled the fourth generation EVO to win everything from World Championships, Tour leader’s jerseys, KOM Polka Dots, Paris-Roubaix, and Paris Gold, to more town-line sprints and local hero bragging rights than you can count.
Italian saddle manufacturer Fizik is constantly innovating. With the arrival of the new season, it is introducing three new saddles from its top-of-the-line R1 Light Range. What are these saddles, and what's new about them?
SRAM is continuously working on updates of new products and updates. Currently, SRAM introduces new products in the aero segments of the RED, Force, and Rival lineups for time trial and triathlon bikes. And there is much more new stuff.
Mavic has decided to extend its "Lifetime Warranty" to entry-level carbon wheelsets, which start with "S" in their model name. What does it mean?
We have become the official distributor of premium brands SRAM, Troy Lee Designs, and Mavic for Croatia.
Premium bicycle accessories manufacturer Lezyne has unveiled a new front and rear LED bike light system featuring vehicle detection radar technology and built-in visual and audio alerts. The system greatly improves rider visibility, awareness, and safety. Read more about it in following article.
If you are a fan of the SRAM brand and enjoy limited-edition products, you should be on the lookout! SRAM released a groupset called the "1987 Collection." What does this groupset include, why SRAM chose this name, and how many of them will be available? You will find out in our article.
Many people were concerned that the new Moterra would only be available in a carbon-only version. But the opposite is true. There is now a more affordable version called Moterra Alloy. The name suggests it's built on an aluminium frame. What does it offer? Read on.
Do you ride a Cannondale Moterra Carbon and feel like your Bosch CX motor could use a little more power? Now’s the perfect time! Bosch has launched an update that unlocks up to 750 W and 100 Nm from your motor. No cables, no service visits – just a few taps in the app, and your bike delivers performance previously reserved for top-tier models. Want to know how and why it's worth it? Keep reading.
SRAM added two new groupsets to the XPLR range of products, which are more affordable compared with the RED groupset. What do the new Force and Rival groupsets have to offer?
You've been asking for it for a long time, and it's finally here. The new SRAM Force is a total game changer. How does it differ from the previous generation, and is it worth making the switch?
SRAM has been keeping secrets for a long time. But we finally got it. The affordable RIVAL road kit, featuring the technology of last year's RED, is now available. What all is included, and what features does it have?
After several years, Zipp is releasing new models of its road wheelsets, tyres, and hubs. What can you expect from Zipp's new products, and what can you look forward to?
If you're not a fan of cable-actuated shifting on your bike but don't want to spend a lot of money on a brand-new SRAM T-Type rear derailleur, SRAM has got you covered. It is called the SRAM GX Eagle Transmission Upgrade Kit. How does this kit work?
The bike that gave birth to the Endurance road bike category is here in its sixth generation! What makes the new Cannondale Synapse special and why should you set your sights on it?
Close your eyes and picture your perfect trail. Go ahead. There are no wrong answers here - just lots of ways to get it absolutely right. The new Moterra is here.
After a few years of silence, TIME has developed new clipless pedals for MTB. Would you like to know more about these pedals?
The Italina manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles and bar tapes, Fizik, is venturing into an entirely new and (for them) unknown field this year. Now you can find helmets under this legendary brand! Let's take a look at their range.
RockShox introduces a new generation of their wireless dropper post, Reverb AXS. What are the main changes at this wireless post between generations?
Fans of mechanical shifting have been waiting for a long time. But this time has finally come! Sram Mechanical Transmission is here. What does the Eagle 90,70 offer to his fans?
SRAM put together the most successful models of hydraulic disc brakes. And made MOTIVE. What are the features of these new brakes?
Here it is. Generation 3 of our all-around gravel superstar, the Topstone Carbon. Smoother, sleeker, and more thoughtfully integrated, this is the third evolution of the bike that answered the question “Wouldn’t it be awesome if gravel bikes had suspension?” with a hearty “Hell Yeah.”
Are you looking for ultimate gravel race bike? You can stop now. New Cannondale SuperX is here. Sharper, faster, lighter and more comfortable than anything you ever tried before. Don't you believe us?
What will the bike look like on which the EF Education-Easy Post Pro Cycling team riders will be chasing the pro road peloton this year? You can find out more about it in the following article. And you can even have it at home.
Cannondale Factory Racing experienced a total earthquake after last year's successful season. All riders except Charlie Aldridge left the team, and new blood had to be brought in. Who will it be for the 2025 season?
Cannondale has unveiled new urban e-bikes called Mavaro and Tesoro, which will be launched in late 2024. The following article explains the differences between them, who they are for, and what they offer.
We've selected the best Lezyne products for safety and comfort on your rides. Meet the tail lights with brake sensors or the universal computer mount with a GoPro mount.