The Cannondale Mavaro is the latest generation of urban e-bike, designed for everyday commuting and all-weather riding. This model features a powerful powertrain, high range, advanced technology and precise handling, providing a riding experience that commuters and long-trip fans alike will appreciate.

The main power of the Mavaro e-bike comes from the Bosch Performance Line CX system, which offers up to 85 Nm of torque and 600 watts of power. This motor is paired with 800 Wh or 600 Wh PowerTube batteries, which provide a range of up to 185 km on a single charge. That's more than enough for even longer journeys. Security is aided by the ability to connect the Bosch Connect Module, which allows GPS tracking and remote shutdown of the bike in the event of theft. Bluetooth makes the e-bike easy to pair with Cannondale or Bosch Flow apps for ride tracking, mapping and other settings.

The Mavaro e-bike's ride is smooth and comfortable thanks to its aluminium frame and unique HeadShok suspension, which uses linear needle bearings inside the head tube instead of conventional legs. This design minimizes friction and delivers a smooth ride even over bumps, while the rigid fork ensures precise steering.