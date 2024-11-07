Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
The Cannondale Mavaro is the latest generation of urban e-bike, designed for everyday commuting and all-weather riding. This model features a powerful powertrain, high range, advanced technology and precise handling, providing a riding experience that commuters and long-trip fans alike will appreciate.
The main power of the Mavaro e-bike comes from the Bosch Performance Line CX system, which offers up to 85 Nm of torque and 600 watts of power. This motor is paired with 800 Wh or 600 Wh PowerTube batteries, which provide a range of up to 185 km on a single charge. That's more than enough for even longer journeys. Security is aided by the ability to connect the Bosch Connect Module, which allows GPS tracking and remote shutdown of the bike in the event of theft. Bluetooth makes the e-bike easy to pair with Cannondale or Bosch Flow apps for ride tracking, mapping and other settings.
The Mavaro e-bike's ride is smooth and comfortable thanks to its aluminium frame and unique HeadShok suspension, which uses linear needle bearings inside the head tube instead of conventional legs. This design minimizes friction and delivers a smooth ride even over bumps, while the rigid fork ensures precise steering.
The Mavaro is equipped with a range of cargo-carrying options for maximum practicality. The front OutFront carriers can carry up to 15kg. In comparison, the rear RackLock carrier has a load capacity of up to 27kg. It is compatible with the Racktime 2.0 system. Plus, there's an integrated Trelock U-lock bracket, so it's always close to hand.
The Cannondale Mavaro uses a silent and maintenance-free drive with a Gates Carbon belt and is available in two drivetrain versions - Enviolo Trekking or Shimano Nexus 5-speed. Integrated mudguards, performance lights and a comfortable upright position complete the full range of features that make the Cannondale Mavaro the ultimate e-bike for urban and suburban travel.
The Mavaro e-bike has two variants: the Mavaro 1 with Enviolo and the Mavaro 2 with Nexus gearing. Both models have standard or lowered frames and are available in multiple sizes.
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
The Cannondale Tesoro is a rugged e-bike that can handle the city and the outdoors. Its durable frame and wide tyres make it ready for any adventure. At the same time, the range of gears, 100mm suspension fork, and suspension seatpost provide comfort and stability on rough terrain.
The Tesoro e-bike is powered by a top-of-the-line Bosch Performance Line CX motor with 85Nm of torque and up to 600 watts of power, which can tackle hilly terrain with aplomb. Combined with 800 or 600 Wh PowerTube batteries, it offers a range of up to 185 km on a single charge so that you can go far with the Tesoro. For added security, the Bosch Connect Module can be attached to the motor, offering GPS tracking and the ability to disable the bike in the event of theft remotely. Thanks to Bluetooth, the Tesoro e-bike can be connected to the Cannondale or Bosch Flow apps, where you can view ride data, route mapping and other settings. The new SP-Connect Plus Intellimount mount allows your phone to be mounted directly to the stem for easy access to mobile features.
The Cannondale Tesoro's practicality is also reflected in its cargo-carrying capabilities. The front OutFront rack can carry up to 15kg. The rear RackLock rack has a 27kg capacity and is compatible with the Racktime 2.0 system. Plus, it includes an integrated Trelock U-lock holder, so you'll always have your lock with you.
The new Tesoro is available in standard and lowered frames, sizes from S to XL, making it the perfect companion for urban and backcountry travel.