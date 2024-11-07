EN
Mavaro and Tesoro - new urban e-bikes from Cannondale
Mavaro and Tesoro - new urban e-bikes from Cannondale

Mavaro and Tesoro - new urban e-bikes from Cannondale

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / News / Mavaro and Tesoro - new urban e-bikes from Cannondale
07.11.2024

Cannondale has unveiled new urban e-bikes called Mavaro and Tesoro, which will be launched in late 2024. The following article explains the differences between them, who they are for, and what they offer.

Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike

The Cannondale Mavaro is the latest generation of urban e-bike, designed for everyday commuting and all-weather riding. This model features a powerful powertrain, high range, advanced technology and precise handling, providing a riding experience that commuters and long-trip fans alike will appreciate.

The main power of the Mavaro e-bike comes from the Bosch Performance Line CX system, which offers up to 85 Nm of torque and 600 watts of power. This motor is paired with 800 Wh or 600 Wh PowerTube batteries, which provide a range of up to 185 km on a single charge. That's more than enough for even longer journeys. Security is aided by the ability to connect the Bosch Connect Module, which allows GPS tracking and remote shutdown of the bike in the event of theft. Bluetooth makes the e-bike easy to pair with Cannondale or Bosch Flow apps for ride tracking, mapping and other settings.

The Mavaro e-bike's ride is smooth and comfortable thanks to its aluminium frame and unique HeadShok suspension, which uses linear needle bearings inside the head tube instead of conventional legs. This design minimizes friction and delivers a smooth ride even over bumps, while the rigid fork ensures precise steering.

Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike
Cannondale Mavaro - premium powerful urban e-bike

The Mavaro is equipped with a range of cargo-carrying options for maximum practicality. The front OutFront carriers can carry up to 15kg. In comparison, the rear RackLock carrier has a load capacity of up to 27kg. It is compatible with the Racktime 2.0 system. Plus, there's an integrated Trelock U-lock bracket, so it's always close to hand.

The Cannondale Mavaro uses a silent and maintenance-free drive with a Gates Carbon belt and is available in two drivetrain versions - Enviolo Trekking or Shimano Nexus 5-speed. Integrated mudguards, performance lights and a comfortable upright position complete the full range of features that make the Cannondale Mavaro the ultimate e-bike for urban and suburban travel.

The Mavaro e-bike has two variants: the Mavaro 1 with Enviolo and the Mavaro 2 with Nexus gearing. Both models have standard or lowered frames and are available in multiple sizes.

Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey

The Cannondale Tesoro is a rugged e-bike that can handle the city and the outdoors. Its durable frame and wide tyres make it ready for any adventure. At the same time, the range of gears, 100mm suspension fork, and suspension seatpost provide comfort and stability on rough terrain.

The Tesoro e-bike is powered by a top-of-the-line Bosch Performance Line CX motor with 85Nm of torque and up to 600 watts of power, which can tackle hilly terrain with aplomb. Combined with 800 or 600 Wh PowerTube batteries, it offers a range of up to 185 km on a single charge so that you can go far with the Tesoro. For added security, the Bosch Connect Module can be attached to the motor, offering GPS tracking and the ability to disable the bike in the event of theft remotely. Thanks to Bluetooth, the Tesoro e-bike can be connected to the Cannondale or Bosch Flow apps, where you can view ride data, route mapping and other settings. The new SP-Connect Plus Intellimount mount allows your phone to be mounted directly to the stem for easy access to mobile features.

Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey
Cannondale Tesoro - universal SUV e-bike ready for every journey

The Cannondale Tesoro's practicality is also reflected in its cargo-carrying capabilities. The front OutFront rack can carry up to 15kg. The rear RackLock rack has a 27kg capacity and is compatible with the Racktime 2.0 system. Plus, it includes an integrated Trelock U-lock holder, so you'll always have your lock with you.

The new Tesoro is available in standard and lowered frames, sizes from S to XL, making it the perfect companion for urban and backcountry travel.

Year: 2024
Brands: Cannondale
Published: , Updated: 07.11.2024 14:52

Similar articles

Light season is here! What we choose from Lezyne
Light season is here! What we choose from Lezyne

We've selected the best Lezyne products for safety and comfort on your rides. Meet the tail lights with brake sensors or the universal computer mount with a GoPro mount.

02.10.2024Read more
Cannondale dominates at Marathon World Champs 2024
Cannondale dominates at Marathon World Champs 2024

Mona gets it done…again. Simon fights back for the win!

24.09.2024Read more
Alan Hatherly On Top Of the Worlds
Alan Hatherly On Top Of the Worlds

CFR’s Alan Hatherly takes an historic win aboard the all-new Scalpel at the 2024 Cross-Country World Championships.

02.09.2024Read more
Fizik Tempo Beat Cycling Shoes: Style and Performance in One Package
Fizik Tempo Beat Cycling Shoes: Style and Performance in One Package

Style, performance, and comfort all in one packagethat's what you get with Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoes. With their unique design and versatility, you'll elevate your cycling experience to a new level. Discover why you'll fall in love with them too!

16.08.2024Read more
New Michelin tyres for 2024
New Michelin tyres for 2024

Famous French tyre company Michelin is offering a couple of new tyres for 2024. You can choose new compounds in the Enduro and DH segments. There are totally new tyres for E-Bikes Enduro racing, and you can also find some news on Road bike offers. More about new tyres in the article.  

24.06.2024Read more
Peaty's Monarch - grips for the most demanding riders
Peaty's Monarch - grips for the most demanding riders

The Monarch grip is a descendant of decades of experience of hanging on for dear life and an 18 month design development process.

21.06.2024Read more