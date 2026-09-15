The Crossmax Ultimate laced XC wheels use high-strength carbon spokes combined with titanium nipples. This combination offers several advantages at once: lower weight, greater stiffness and a natural ability to dampen vibrations from the trail surface.

The result is a bike that handles precisely — it holds its line on rocky sections, doesn’t wobble on root-covered sections and responds instantly to every movement of the rider. At the same time, thanks to the vibration-damping properties of carbon, it causes less fatigue in the hands and back during long races. That’s a difference you’ll notice not only in your time, but also in how you feel at the finish line.

What’s more, the Locked-In Spoke Heads system secures the spoke heads, so the wheels stay true for longer and more reliably, even after hundreds of kilometres of challenging terrain.