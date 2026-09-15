The result? The lightest carbon mountain bike wheelset this French brand has ever produced. The whole pair weighs just 1,080 grams. That’s 300 grams lighter. Carbon spokes, titanium nipples, new ultralight hubs. The Mavic Crossmax Ultimate aren’t just an upgrade — they’re wheels designed in collaboration with, and specifically for, World Cup racers.
Crossmax Ultimate: Mavic’s lightest laced XC wheels
In cross-country racing, seconds make all the difference. And seconds come down to grams. That’s why the new Mavic Crossmax Ultimate cross-country bikes weren’t developed behind closed doors in a laboratory, but right on the World Cup circuits, through discussions with elite riders and after hundreds of hours of testing.
UltraLight hubs and ceramic bearings: less friction, more speed
The new Crossmax Ultimate hubs are the result of a complete redesign — not only in terms of weight, but also aerodynamics and mechanical efficiency. The front hub weighs just 105 g, whilst the rear (XD, 6-bolt) weighs 180 g. These figures are unrivalled in the category of ready-built carbon mountain bikes.
- Mavic Ceramic bearings minimise friction and improve rolling resistance
- The new cassette body is 25 per cent lighter than the standard version
- The aerodynamic shape of the hub reduces air resistance even at the lower speeds typical of XC racing
Every watt you put into the pedals is transferred directly into forward motion. No friction losses, no unnecessary weight, no compromises.
Carbon spokes and titanium nipples: a racing detail that makes all the difference
The Crossmax Ultimate laced XC wheels use high-strength carbon spokes combined with titanium nipples. This combination offers several advantages at once: lower weight, greater stiffness and a natural ability to dampen vibrations from the trail surface.
The result is a bike that handles precisely — it holds its line on rocky sections, doesn’t wobble on root-covered sections and responds instantly to every movement of the rider. At the same time, thanks to the vibration-damping properties of carbon, it causes less fatigue in the hands and back during long races. That’s a difference you’ll notice not only in your time, but also in how you feel at the finish line.
What’s more, the Locked-In Spoke Heads system secures the spoke heads, so the wheels stay true for longer and more reliably, even after hundreds of kilometres of challenging terrain.
How did they manage to save 300 grams?
It’s all about the sum of small, carefully considered decisions. Every component of the bike has been analyzed, redesigned and retested. The result is three separate weight savings:
- New carbon rim construction –100 g
- Carbon spokes + titanium nipples –100 g
- New ultralight hubs – 100 g
Weight really does matter here. The wheel's rotational mass affects acceleration more than the same mass on the frame. Every gram saved on the rim or spoke makes a difference with every pedal stroke.
Who are the Crossmax Ultimate the right choice for?
They are designed for XC racers and ambitious amateur riders who want to get the most out of every training session and race. If you compete in XCO or XCM, are looking for the lightest built-up XC wheels on the market, and don’t want to compromise on stiffness or reliability — these wheels are for you.
These are wheels that will change the way you perceive your performance on the track. Lighter. Faster. More precise. As soon as you fit them, you’ll understand what a genuine Mavic wheel really means — and you won’t want to ride on anything else.
Every Mavic Crossmax Ultimate bike is hand-built and inspected by experts in a test laboratory in the heart of the French Alps.
Crossmax Ultimate — Technical specifications:
Rims
- Rim height: 25 mm
- Rim width: Inner: 30 mm / Outer: 36 mm
- Construction type: Carbon hookless
- Material: T700, T1000, 3K. Adaptive Layup
- Surface: UD carbon, raw
Weight
- Front wheel: 500 g
- Rear wheel: 580 g
- Wheel set: 1,080 g
Hubs
- Material: Front and rear: ultralight alloy body
- Hub width: Front: 110 mm / Rear: 148 mm
- Axle type: Thru-axle: front 15 mm / rear 12 mm
- Bearings: Mavic Ceramic
- Brake interface: Centre Lock & International (6 bolts)
- Compatibility: Centre Lock / MicroSpline / International / XD
- Freehub system: ID360 Ultralight 40T — New Freehub Body ULH
- Spokes: Carbon
- Spoke pattern: 20 spokes per wheel, 2-cross
- Nipples: Titanium
- Maximum load: 135 kg