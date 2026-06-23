Back by popular demand, the iconic Troy Lee Designs 3/4 helmet returns — reengineered for the next generation of Enduro and E-MTB riders. The all-new Stage Stunt delivers the perfect blend of ventilation, protection, and comfort, making it the go-to open-face helmet for all-day epics and unpredictable race stages.
TLD Stage Stunt - new helmet for gravity riders
After years of waiting, fans of gravity riding and the Troy Lee Designs brand have finally gotten what they’ve been waiting for. The legendary 3/4 helmet is back on the market, combining the head protection of a full-face helmet with the comfort and ventilation of a “small” helmet. It’s called the Stage Stunt. So what does it offer?
Inspired by the benchmark-setting Stage full-face, the Stage Stunt shares the same DNA, featuring cutting-edge safety and performance technologies. Its lightweight polycarbonate shell, reinforced with fiber, is paired with dual-density EPS to absorb both low- and high-speed impacts.
Designed with rider fit and feel in mind, the Stage Stunt features two Drilex® neck rolls, adjustable up and down with three positions, a three-position visor compatible with goggles, and a Fidlock® magnetic buckle for quick, secure closure.
At just 550g, it’s the lightest helmet in its class—so you can stay focused on the trail ahead.
Features
- High-impact Polycarbonate shell and visor
- New Mips® Integra Fuse rotational impact protection
- 9 intake vents, 13 exhaust vents for maximum airflow
- New Fidlock® magnetic buckle for easy one-handed use
- Adjustable visor for personalized fit
- 2 drillex neck roll adjustable up and down with 3 positions
- 3 way adjustable visor with Goggles and Glasses stowage
- Improved forehead vents
- Certified for CPSC 1203 / CE EN1078 / ASTM F2032 / AS-NZS 2063 / NTA8776