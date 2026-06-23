Inspired by the benchmark-setting Stage full-face, the Stage Stunt shares the same DNA, featuring cutting-edge safety and performance technologies. Its lightweight polycarbonate shell, reinforced with fiber, is paired with dual-density EPS to absorb both low- and high-speed impacts.

Designed with rider fit and feel in mind, the Stage Stunt features two Drilex® neck rolls, adjustable up and down with three positions, a three-position visor compatible with goggles, and a Fidlock® magnetic buckle for quick, secure closure.

At just 550g, it’s the lightest helmet in its class—so you can stay focused on the trail ahead.