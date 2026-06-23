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TLD Stage Stunt - new helmet for gravity riders
TLD Stage Stunt - new helmet for gravity riders

TLD Stage Stunt - new helmet for gravity riders

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / News / TLD Stage Stunt - new helmet for gravity riders
23.06.2026

After years of waiting, fans of gravity riding and the Troy Lee Designs brand have finally gotten what they’ve been waiting for. The legendary 3/4 helmet is back on the market, combining the head protection of a full-face helmet with the comfort and ventilation of a “small” helmet. It’s called the Stage Stunt. So what does it offer? 

Back by popular demand, the iconic Troy Lee Designs 3/4 helmet returns — reengineered for the next generation of Enduro and E-MTB riders. The all-new Stage Stunt delivers the perfect blend of ventilation, protection, and comfort, making it the go-to open-face helmet for all-day epics and unpredictable race stages.

Inspired by the benchmark-setting Stage full-face, the Stage Stunt shares the same DNA, featuring cutting-edge safety and performance technologies. Its lightweight polycarbonate shell, reinforced with fiber, is paired with dual-density EPS to absorb both low- and high-speed impacts.

Designed with rider fit and feel in mind, the Stage Stunt features two Drilex® neck rolls, adjustable up and down with three positions, a three-position visor compatible with goggles, and a Fidlock® magnetic buckle for quick, secure closure.

At just 550g, it’s the lightest helmet in its class—so you can stay focused on the trail ahead.

Features
Features

Features

  • High-impact Polycarbonate shell and visor
  • New Mips® Integra Fuse rotational impact protection
  • 9 intake vents, 13 exhaust vents for maximum airflow
  • New Fidlock® magnetic buckle for easy one-handed use
  • Adjustable visor for personalized fit
  • 2 drillex neck roll adjustable up and down with 3 positions
  • 3 way adjustable visor with Goggles and Glasses stowage
  • Improved forehead vents
  • Certified for CPSC 1203 / CE EN1078 / ASTM F2032 / AS-NZS 2063 / NTA8776

Year: 2026
Brands: Troy Lee Designs
Published: , Updated: 23.06.2026 11:10

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