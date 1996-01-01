Do you enjoy cycling and everything that revolves around bikes and sport?

Aspire Sports has been an authorized distributor and wholesaler of bicycles and sporting goods since 1996. We are an open and lean company focused on efficiency. We currently operate in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, the Baltics and the Balkans, where we reach more than 100 million customers. We represent brands such as Cannondale, GT Bicycles , SRAM, RockShox , Mavic, Troy Lee Designs, Fizi:k, Lezyne, Uvex, Michelin, Maxxis, Osprey, Saucony, Merrell and others.

At Aspire Sports, everything goes around sports. Running, cycling, skiing, skiing. We are a partner for true enthusiasts who appreciate constant innovation. We supply tools for a healthy lifestyle, for feeling better, for living better.

Aspire Sports company was founded by Igor Doležal 27 years ago, and in recent years it has regularly appeared in Forbes magazine's ranking among the 150 most successful family businesses of the Czech Republic.

The philosophy of our business approach is partnership, and strong partnership ties create a community. We are proud to call our team a community. Here, we can combine family life with work. We care about the satisfaction of every team member. Relationships are based on mutual trust. You can view a video about us.

Thanks to the long-term growth of the company, the expansion of the portfolio of new brands and the increase in the volume of realized business, more and more opportunities arise for our company, but also space for capable and enthusiastic new members of the Aspire team Sports.

With a strong will anything becomes possible

Currently, we would like to expand our team with another member for the position: