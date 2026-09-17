This is where Kado really stands out from the crowd. Whyte was the first brand in the world to introduce the concept of a reversed motor and a lower battery position within the frame tube – first seen on the E-150 model in 2019. With the Kado, they’ve gone even further: the center of gravity is 2.4 percent lower than on the previous E-160 RSX model.

Does that sound like a small figure? It isn’t. This lowering of the center of gravity reduces the bike’s rotational inertia by 12.5 percent – and that has an immediate effect on how the bike turns, how it responds to changes in direction and how it handles on challenging terrain.

Sam Shucksmith, Head of MTB Design at Whyte (and, incidentally, the current British E-Enduro champion), explains it as follows:

“By tilting the motor, we were able to move the battery towards the bottom bracket and closer to the ground. This is what lowers the bike’s center of gravity the most, minimizing the impact of weight and making the bike a more agile and fun companion on the trails.”

The result? The Kado handles naturally in corners, is agile when changing direction, and stable in challenging situations – exactly how a proper eMTB should perform.