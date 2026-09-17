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Whyte Kado: The most capable trail/enduro eMTB with a Bosch CX motor
Whyte Kado: The most capable trail/enduro eMTB with a Bosch CX motor

Whyte Kado: The most capable trail/enduro eMTB with a Bosch CX motor

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / E-Bike / Whyte Kado: The most capable trail/enduro eMTB with a Bosch CX motor
17.09.2026

The Whyte Kado is a British trail/enduro eMTB with a single goal: to fulfil the riding dreams you never quite managed to realise on a mechanical bike. Powered by the Bosch Performance Line CX, with a battery capacity of up to 800 Wh, a low centre of gravity and geometry that keeps you in control on every descent. Here’s the complete guide to why the Kado is different – and why cycling magazines around the world can’t get enough of it.

The Kado is Whyte Bikes’ flagship eMTB – a full-fledged electric mountain bike in the trail/enduro category, which Whyte describes simply as: “The ability to do great things.” This isn’t a bike for weekend rides along cycle paths. It’s a machine for riders who want to go further, climb faster, tackle more technical terrain and get the most out of every ride.

The Kado is designed for:

  • Riders who want to broaden their riding horizons – more trails, more kilometres, more fun
  • Those who want to tackle climbs faster and still have energy left for the descents they set out for
  • Riders looking for an eMTB that feels natural – not like a motorbike, but like a bike with assistance
  • Anyone who wants technical terrain without compromise – bike parks, singletrack, epic mountain climbs

Motor and performance: Bosch Performance Line CX – no compromises

Under the ‘bonnet’ of the Kada beats the Bosch Performance Line CX – a motor that sets the gold standard in the trail/enduro eMTB category. And the figures speak for themselves:

  • Peak power: up to 750 W
  • Torque: 120 Nm
  • Power assistance: up to 340% of your own power (3.4 times what you put into the pedals)

What does that mean in practice? You climb further and faster, tackle technical ascents that would drain half your energy on a mechanical bike, and you’ll be back at the top for the next descent before you and your mates have even finished your coffee. The motor is fully customizable via the Bosch eBike Flow app and ready for software updates – so the bike will still be up to date in a few years’ time.

Motor and performance: Bosch Performance Line CX – no compromises
Motor and performance: Bosch Performance Line CX – no compromises

Battery: Go as far as your imagination takes you

The Kado comes with an internal battery of up to 800 Wh as standard – a capacity that will cover even a full day’s ride on challenging terrain. And if that’s not enough? The Kado is compatible with the Bosch PowerMore 250 Wh battery extender (sold separately), giving you a combined capacity of up to 1,050 Wh. This figure has few rivals in the trail/enduro eMTB category.

Removing the battery is surprisingly simple – just open the cover, loosen the securing screw, disconnect the connector, and slide the battery out. No fiddling with screws, no faff.

A low centre of gravity: Why it matters more than you think
A low centre of gravity: Why it matters more than you think

A low centre of gravity: Why it matters more than you think

This is where Kado really stands out from the crowd. Whyte was the first brand in the world to introduce the concept of a reversed motor and a lower battery position within the frame tube – first seen on the E-150 model in 2019. With the Kado, they’ve gone even further: the center of gravity is 2.4 percent lower than on the previous E-160 RSX model.

Does that sound like a small figure? It isn’t. This lowering of the center of gravity reduces the bike’s rotational inertia by 12.5 percent – and that has an immediate effect on how the bike turns, how it responds to changes in direction and how it handles on challenging terrain.

Sam Shucksmith, Head of MTB Design at Whyte (and, incidentally, the current British E-Enduro champion), explains it as follows:

“By tilting the motor, we were able to move the battery towards the bottom bracket and closer to the ground. This is what lowers the bike’s center of gravity the most, minimizing the impact of weight and making the bike a more agile and fun companion on the trails.”

The result? The Kado handles naturally in corners, is agile when changing direction, and stable in challenging situations – exactly how a proper eMTB should perform.

Total Geometry: Geometry that’s there for you

A low center of gravity is just one piece of the jigsaw. Whyte combines it with the comprehensive Total Geometry™ system – an approach where each frame size has its own proportions and all geometry parameters are designed as a whole, rather than as a set of compromises.

Specifically, for the Kada, this means:

  • Generous reach – gives you room on the bike and confidence in corners
  • Sloped head tube angle – stability at high speeds and on steep descents
  • Short-offset fork – better feedback and steering precision
  • Flip-chip – switch between high (more efficient) and low (more aggressive) geometry depending on the terrain and your mood
  • 160 mm front / 150 mm rear travel – enough for the Kado to handle everything from singletrack to bike parks

Durability: Built to last for ages

The Kado isn’t a bike that’s afraid of the weather. Whyte tests all its bikes in British conditions – and a British winter is exactly the sort of ordeal that puts every weld and every bearing to the test. The result is a whole host of features you might not notice, but will appreciate on every ride:

  • Sealed cable and hose grommets
  • Sealed seatpost clamp
  • Bearings with a phosphate coating and water-resistant grease
  • Robust protection for the chainstay and down tube

Plus a lifetime warranty on the frame and pivot bearings – simply register for free within 28 days of purchase. This is a statement of quality that you shouldn't take for granted with eMTBs in this price range.

Durability: Built to last for ages
Durability: Built to last for ages

What do the test editors say?

The Kado has been reviewed by the world’s leading MTB media outlets, and the results are clear:

  • 🏆 MBR (4.5/5): “This bike should be at the top of your list: a brilliant e-bike that can handle anything.”
  • 🏆 Off.road.cc (4/5): “A serious bike to kick-start your e-MTB career – an affordable e-ripper.”
  • 🏆 Bikeradar (4/5): “Brutally fast and well-balanced.”
  • 🏆 Pinkbike (4/5): “The overall ride feel and handling of the bike are exceptional.”
  • 🏆 The Loam Wolf (4/5): “A truly versatile eMTB that rides precisely, climbs superbly and handles virtually any terrain.”

Four stars from Pinkbike and Bikeradar and 4.5 from MBR – these aren’t just random numbers. They’re the consistent result of a bike that simply works.

Where can I buy Kado?

The Kado is available exclusively from authorized Whyte dealers – distribution in the Czech Republic, Poland, the Baltics, the Balkans, and Slovakia is handled by Aspire Sports. Before you buy, we recommend taking advantage of the opportunity to go for a test ride – Whyte regularly organizes demo events where you can try out the Kado for yourself. This bike is something you have to experience, not just read about.

Kado – an eMTB that makes your cycling dreams come true
Kado – an eMTB that makes your cycling dreams come true

Kado – an eMTB that makes your cycling dreams come true

The Whyte Kado is no compromise. It’s a bike designed by riders, tested in conditions that put every detail to the test, and built to last for years. The Bosch Performance Line CX with 120 Nm, a battery capacity of up to 1,050 Wh with an extender, a low center of gravity, Total Geometry, and a lifetime warranty – this is an offering that’s hard to beat in the trail/enduro eMTB category.

Whether you’re an experienced enduro rider looking to extend your range or a rider keen to finally tackle the trails you’ve been dreaming of, Kado will get you there.

Year: 2026
Brands: Whyte
Published: , Updated: 17.09.2026 15:41

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