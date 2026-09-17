The Kado is Whyte Bikes’ flagship eMTB – a full-fledged electric mountain bike in the trail/enduro category, which Whyte describes simply as: “The ability to do great things.” This isn’t a bike for weekend rides along cycle paths. It’s a machine for riders who want to go further, climb faster, tackle more technical terrain and get the most out of every ride.
The Kado is designed for:
- Riders who want to broaden their riding horizons – more trails, more kilometres, more fun
- Those who want to tackle climbs faster and still have energy left for the descents they set out for
- Riders looking for an eMTB that feels natural – not like a motorbike, but like a bike with assistance
- Anyone who wants technical terrain without compromise – bike parks, singletrack, epic mountain climbs