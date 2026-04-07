DESIGN EVERYTHING TO ENABLE THE AIR SPRING.

Damper performance has defined the conversation in mountain biking, but without the best air spring, the bet damper isn’t. LinearXL™ is a whole fork approach to air spring design, reducing the speed-sensitivity of the air spring—delivering predictable position-sensitive control.

THE PERFECT FEEL IS PERSONAL.

The perfect setup is personal. But you shouldn’t have to “puzzle” to find it. The all-new Lyrik streamlines riders into their “window of happiness” with adjusters that visibly indicate settings and make fine-tuning simple and intuitive. No more counting clicks. Just effortless control for every kind of terrain.

VERSATILITY IS PREDICTABILITY. PREDICTABILITY IS LINEAR.

LinearXL provides a position-sensitive linear curve. That means as you move through the travel, the rate at which the fork increases force never changes—delivering predictability. It’s supple off the top, supportive through the mid-stroke, and backed by an adjustable bottom-out system for personalized end-stroke control. LinearXL’s whole fork approach also accounts for captured air in the lower legs, eliminating inconsistent speed sensitivity.