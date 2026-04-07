LYRIK: ANY TRAIL. ANY TIME.
The Lyrik is the fork you need. The fork you take when you’re off to ride who knows what. The one you trust for pretty much everything out there. Tried and true, completely redesigned, totally reconfigured. With technology that can’t be touched by anything in its “category.” Long travel, not crazy travel. Single crown, not overbuilt.
STAY COMPOSED.
Its balanced chassis lets Lyrik deliver big in both directions, keeping riders fresh and in control. Facilitating a composed and powerful rider position while preserving energy. It isolates impact and vibration without muting the terrain or bike feedback you need. When versatility matters, composure isn’t optional—it’s everything
DESIGN EVERYTHING TO ENABLE THE AIR SPRING.
Damper performance has defined the conversation in mountain biking, but without the best air spring, the bet damper isn’t. LinearXL™ is a whole fork approach to air spring design, reducing the speed-sensitivity of the air spring—delivering predictable position-sensitive control.
THE PERFECT FEEL IS PERSONAL.
The perfect setup is personal. But you shouldn’t have to “puzzle” to find it. The all-new Lyrik streamlines riders into their “window of happiness” with adjusters that visibly indicate settings and make fine-tuning simple and intuitive. No more counting clicks. Just effortless control for every kind of terrain.
VERSATILITY IS PREDICTABILITY. PREDICTABILITY IS LINEAR.
LinearXL provides a position-sensitive linear curve. That means as you move through the travel, the rate at which the fork increases force never changes—delivering predictability. It’s supple off the top, supportive through the mid-stroke, and backed by an adjustable bottom-out system for personalized end-stroke control. LinearXL’s whole fork approach also accounts for captured air in the lower legs, eliminating inconsistent speed sensitivity.
INDEPENDENT BOTTOM OUT CONTROL. ON-TRAIL ADJUSTABILITY.
To give riders a truly predictable rider feel, LinearXL demanded innovation with bottom-out control. Adjustable Bottom Out (ABO) lets you dial in exactly how much bottom-out support you want, while keeping the rest of the stroke consistent and predictable. Turning what was previously impossible for an air spring into incredible-feeling reality.
LinearXL AirAnnex
The AirAnnex™ on Lyrik’s lower leg increases the lower leg air volume, which reduces the air-spring progressivity and speed-sensitivity inherent to traditional lower leg designs. Transforming what was previously uncontrollable speed-sensitive progression into linear predictability for riders.
Stanchions that Breathe
Strategically placed breather holes in the stanchions allow for the lower leg air volume to increase as the fork goes through its travel. A small feature that transforms what was previously uncontrollable speed-sensitive progression into linear predictability for riders.
Charger 3.2: Speed-Sensitive and Silent.
Re-tuned for the unique position-sensitivity of LinearXL, Charger 3.2 delivers speed-sensitive control with fully independent High Speed and Low Speed Compression damping. Because a damper should feel and sound incredible. That sound is silence.
A CHASSIS FOR SERIOUS VERSATILITY
Lightweight without forgetting its long-travel roots, engineered to make easy work of the whole mountain. Lyrik’s chassis features a fully reengineered, buttressed lower leg design built to handle every hit, at a weight that’s not a chore to pedal.
Constant Bushing Lubrication: ButterWagonTech
ButterWagonTech™ is a proprietary matrix of divots on Lyrik stanchions that works to carry (or ‘wagon’) fresh layers of our exclusive, high-density Maxima oil to the bushings with every millimeter of travel. Unparalleled in design and function, ButterWagonTech sets a new benchmark for sensitivity.
ButterCups Vibration Reduction
ButterCups™ effectively isolate the air spring and damper shafts from chatter, cutting high-frequency vibration by up to 20%. Riders feel the difference— whether striving for a PR or tackling an all-day epic. Less arm pump. Less hand fatigue. More fun all day.
Exclusive Seals for Sensitivity
Most wiper seals deflect into the upper tube when the lower leg pressurizes, creating more friction. To solve for this, we worked with SKF to develop an exclusive design that cleans the dirt without grabbing the upper tube, increasing sensitivity deep in the travel.
DH-level Stiffness at Trailbike Weight
TorqueCap™ dropouts give Lyrik torsional stiffness on par with a 20mm downhill axle. All from a standard, lightweight 15mm Maxle. For an improvement in precision and steering response riders absolutely feel.
The stiffer the crown, the better the alignment.
Lyrik’s new, wider crown boosts stiffness for improved steering and climbing efficiency. Post-forging machining inside and out adds precision without adding weight—keeping riders confident, up and down.
More arch stiffness and fender convenience. Where arch precision meets fender choice.
The new lower arch delivers increased stiffness for precise handling under load while maintaining full tire clearance—even with a full fender. Integrated, interchangeable caps make switching between full, half, or no fender quick and easy.
ZEB: EXTREMELY CAPABLE
ZEB is built for riders who push boundaries. A single-crown fork designed for the toughest terrain, proven at the highest level already with an Enduro World Cup Overall title. ZEB is the fork that lets you seek and send without hesitation, and it’s more than ready for the pedal back up if that’s in the cards. Whatever the ride demands, ZEB is extremely capable.
COMPOSURE BEGETS CAPABILITY.
Keeping the rider composed is critical for capability in big terrain. It means staying in a powerful position with clear vision, preserving energy for what’s ahead. ZEB smooths the rough edges without muting the ride, keeping you connected to the trail and in control of your line. When the terrain gets unpredictable, you stay composed, your bike stays balanced, and capability stays limitless.
DESIGN EVERYTHING TO ENABLE THE AIR SPRING.
Damper performance has defined the conversation in mountain biking, but without the best air spring, the bet damper isn’t. LinearXL is a whole fork approach to air spring design, reducing the speed-sensitivity of the air spring—delivering predictable position-sensitive control.
THE PERFECT SETUP IS PERSONAL.
The perfect setup is personal. But you shouldn’t have to “puzzle” to find it. The all-new ZEB streamlines riders into their “window of happiness” with adjusters that visibly indicate settings and make fine-tuning simple and intuitive. No more counting clicks. Just effortless control for every kind of terrain.
LINEARITY BREEDS CAPABILITY.
LinearXL provides a position-sensitive linear curve. That means as you move through the travel, the rate at which the fork increases force never changes—delivering predictability. It’s supple off the top, supportive through the mid-stroke, and backed by an adjustable bottom-out system so you can smash to the end-stroke with confidence and aggression. LinearXL’s whole fork approach also accounts for captured air in the lower legs, eliminating inconsistent speed sensitivity.
INDEPENDENT BOTTOM OUT CONTROL. ON-TRAIL ADJUSTABILITY.
To give riders a truly predictable rider feel, LinearXL demanded innovation with bottom-out control. Adjustable Bottom Out (ABO) lets you dial in exactly how much bottom-out support you want, while keeping the rest of the stroke consistent and predictable. Turning what was previously impossible for an air spring into incredible-feeling reality.
LinearXL AirAnnex
The AirAnnex on ZEB’s lower leg increases the lower leg air volume, which reduces the air-spring progressivity and speed-sensitivity inherent to traditional lower leg designs. Transforming what was previously uncontrollable speed-sensitive progression into linear predictability for riders.
Stanchions that Breathe
Strategically placed breather holes in the stanchions allow for the lower leg air volume to increase as the fork goes through its travel. A small feature that transforms what was previously uncontrollable speed-sensitive progression into linear predictability for riders.
Charger 3.2: Speed-Sensitive and Silent.
Re-tuned for the unique position-sensitivity of LinearXL, Charger 3.2 delivers speed-sensitive control with fully independent High Speed and Low Speed Compression damping. Because a damper should feel and sound incredible. That sound is silence.
FIND YOUR LINE. KEEP YOUR LINE.
ZEB uses a 38mm-stanchion chassis with a strength to weight balance that’s just right for today’s sessions and epics. When the trail points down and the speed ticks up, ZEB is the single crown fork that gives riders all the permission to find their line and keep it.
Constant Bushing Lubrication: ButterWagonTech
ButterWagonTech™ is a proprietary matrix of divots on ZEB stanchions that works to carry (or ‘wagon’) fresh layers of our exclusive, high-density Maxima oil to the bushings with every millimeter of travel. Unparalleled in design and function, ButterWagonTech sets a new benchmark for sensitivity.
ButterCups Vibration Reduction
ButterCups™ effectively isolate the air spring and damper shafts from chatter, cutting high-frequency vibration by up to 20%. Riders feel the difference— whether smashing up technical terrain on your e-bike or park laps all day. Less arm pump. Less hand fatigue. More fun all day.
Exclusive Seals for Sensitivity
Most wiper seals deflect into the upper tube when the lower leg pressurizes, creating more friction. To solve for this, we worked with SKF to develop an exclusive design that cleans the dirt without grabbing the upper tube, increasing sensitivity deep in the travel.
DH-Level Stiffness
TorqueCap™ dropouts give ZEB torsional stiffness on par with a 20mm downhill axle. All from a standard, lightweight 15mm Maxle. For an improvement in precision and steering response riders absolutely feel.
ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE: RACE-PROVEN. TRAIL-PERFECTED.
Super Deluxe is at home on every ascent and every descent. The shock you trust when the trail turns rough, fast, or unpredictable. Built with race-proven technology that stands apart in its category. Big performance, not excess. Tunable, not complicated. Composed when it’s rough, supportive when you push.
STAY COMPOSED.
Super Deluxe blends race-proven performance with tunability that matches any frame, creating a shock built for any trail, any time. Facilitating a composed and powerful rider position while preserving energy. It isolates impact and vibration without muting the terrain or bike feedback you need. When versatility matters and composure isn’t optional—it’s Super Deluxe.
DESIGN EVERYTHING TO ENABLE THE AIR SPRING.
Damper performance has defined the conversation in mountain biking, but without the best air spring, the bet damper isn’t. LinearXL™ is a whole fork approach to air spring design, reducing the speed-sensitivity of the air spring—delivering predictable position-sensitive control.
THE PERFECT FEEL IS PERSONAL.
The perfect setup is personal. But you shouldn’t have to “puzzle” to find it. The all-new Super Deluxe streamlines riders into their “window of happiness” with adjusters that visibly indicate settings and make fine-tuning simple and intuitive. No more counting clicks. Just effortless control for every kind of terrain.
TUNED FOR TOTAL CONTROL
Super Deluxe’s all-new RCT2 damper is designed to work as a system with your fork and Charger 3.2 damper, delivering matched mid-stroke support and seamless performance. With a redesigned base valve that cuts IFP forces by 40%, it’s the most supple shock on the market—offering unbeatable traction without sacrificing support.
SOFTEN THE BLOW
Utilizing a needle that rations the flow of oil as the piston moves through the stroke, Hydraulic Bottom Out kicks in within the last 20% of travel, sparing you the pain of that harsh clanking bottom out after impact without sacrificing reactivity or traction. Hydraulic Bottom Out plays nice with our Progression Tokens, allowing riders to fine-tune their air spring without worrying about bottoming out.
GO THE DISTANCE
More trail time, less down time. Super Deluxe doubles air can service intervals from 50 to 100 hours—so you can keep riding.
ROCKSHOX VIVID AIR: PREDICTABILITY, PERFECTED
From bike park laps to enduro stages and the roughest downhill tracks, riders need predictability from their suspension. That’s the essence of coil, and it’s what inspired our approach to the LinearXL™ air spring system in the all-new Vivid—delivering consistent, predictable performance across every millimeter of travel. It isolates and eliminates unwanted variance to boost rider composure, reduce fatigue, and unlock greater speed and traction.
Predictability isn’t just a feature—it’s foundational.
COMPOSURE BEGETS CAPABILITY.
Keeping the rider composed is critical for capability in big terrain. It means staying in a powerful position with clear vision, preserving energy for what’s ahead. Vivid filters out harsh impacts while preserving critical feedback—maintaining rider composure and control through the roughest terrain
DESIGN EVERYTHING TO ENABLE THE AIR SPRING.
Damper performance has defined the conversation in mountain biking, but without the best air spring, the best damper isn’t. The LinearXL air spring system is designed to complement modern frame kinematics. Just like on the forks, LinearXL combines Adjustable Bottom Out (HBO) with a jounce bumper for end-stroke confidence.
THE PERFECT SETUP IS PERSONAL.
The perfect setup is personal. But you shouldn’t have to “puzzle” to find it. The all-new Vivid streamlines riders into their “window of happiness” with adjusters that visibly indicate settings and make fine-tuning simple and intuitive. No more counting clicks. Just effortless control for every kind of terrain.
TUNED FOR TOTAL CONTROL
Vivid’s all-new RCT2 damper is designed to work as a system with your fork and Charger 3.2 damper, delivering matched mid-stroke support and seamless performance. With a redesigned base valve that cuts IFP forces by 40%, it’s the most supple shock on the market—offering unbeatable traction without sacrificing support.
SOFTEN THE BLOW
Go big, then go home. Vivid’s Adjustable Bottom Out (ABO) handles the hardest compressions to keep you in control. Adjust the compression damping in the last 20% of shock travel with a convenient dial that offers five settings to customize the cushioning.