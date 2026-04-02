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Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version
Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version

Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / News / Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version
02.04.2026

Kyros is a versatile and ventilated cycling helmet for road, gravel, and XC riding. Balancing performance with all-round comfort, it features the MIPS Evolve Core system and a fully adjustable fit for personalized protection.

Kyros is a versatile addition to our growing Helmet Collection. Balancing performance with all-round comfort and protection, Kyros is ideal for road, gravel, and crosscountry MTB outings. Wide air-exhaust ventilation helps keep your head cooler in hot conditions while the MIPS Evolve Core system adds an extra layer of safety. Compatible with fizik integrated rear light/reflector.

VERSATILITY MEETS PROTECTION

Kyros is a versatile and trusted companion in our growing helmet collection—designed for riders who move seamlessly between tarmac, gravel paths, and forest trails. Whether you're grinding through dusty gravel on a bikepacking adventure or weaving through tight singletrack on your XC loop, Kyros balances highperformance features with all-day comfort and reliable protection.

VERSATILITY MEETS PROTECTION
VERSATILITY MEETS PROTECTION
SLEEK PERFORMANCE, PROVEN PROTECTION
SLEEK PERFORMANCE, PROVEN PROTECTION

SLEEK PERFORMANCE, PROVEN PROTECTION

With a sleek, rounded design that reduces bulk, this helmet offers optimal thermoregulation and a low overall weight. Strategically placed vents ensure superior airflow, with rear openings that help dissipate heat efficiently. Top-side vents securely hold sunglasses when not in use. Certified to both EU and CPSC standards, Kyros delivers top-tier impact protection for confident riding.

CROWN-FIT ADJUSTMENT

Kyros' fit system offers advanced adjustability through a bespoke crown adjustment feature, allowing riders to finetune the helmet’s shape by positioning detachable red pins in three different settings for a personalized fit that conforms to the exact shape of the head. A micrometric dial at the occipital stabilizer enables tilt adjustment, enhancing both comfort and eyewear compatibility. Lightweight webbing around the ears further improves adjustability and all-day comfort.

CROWN-FIT ADJUSTMENT
CROWN-FIT ADJUSTMENT
FURTHER IMPACT PROTECTION
FURTHER IMPACT PROTECTION

FURTHER IMPACT PROTECTION

Kyros features an EPS-PC shell engineered to effectively distribute impact forces across the helmet, offering fullcoverage protection. For added safety, the MIPS Evolve Core system helps dissipate rotational forces during angled impacts. This lightweight, low-friction layer - positioned between the liner and the shell - delivers advanced protection without compromising comfort.

INTEGRATED VISIBILITY

For added safety, Kyros features a removable passive rear reflector and is compatible with the fizik LED taillight. Designed to integrate seamlessly into the helmet’s shape, the USB-rechargeable taillight offers multiple lighting modes for enhanced visibility during both daytime and nighttime riding—ensuring rider safety in all conditions.

INTEGRATED VISIBILITY
INTEGRATED VISIBILITY
Key informations
Key informations

Key informations

VERSTAILE PROTECITON

Ventilated and comfortable protection for road, gravel, and XC riding

MIPS EVOLVE CORE SYSTEM

Integrated safety layer dissipates rotational forces in crashes, offering advanced protection

ADJUSTABLE FIT SYSTEM

Micrometric dial and crown adjustment provide a personalized, secure fit for all head shapes

Year: 2026
Brands: fi'zi:k
Published: , Updated: 03.04.2026 07:59

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