The new RockShox trail lineup isn’t about hype — it’s about holding your line, keeping your hands fresh, and knowing exactly what’s happening under you. Lyrik and ZEB bring LinearXL’s predictable, linear feel, the quiet control of Charger 3.2, and real-world upgrades like ButterCups and Adjustable Bottom Out that matter when the trail gets fast and rough. What’s new, who each fork is for, and how to set it up for your riding? Dive into the full story.