EN

Contacts

We are part of the fair-play game and operate with the top equipment in the market. For us, as team players, the agreed terms and maximum performance are a must so we never give up before we reach the finish line. Our victory is presented through many satisfied customers and good business relationships.

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Headquarters

ASPIRE SPORTS, s.r.o.
Jinačovice 514, 664 34 Kuřim

phone: +420 532 199 550
e-mail: aspire@aspire.eu

GPS: Loc: N 49°15.81078', E 16°31.61337'

  

Brand management

email: opportunities@aspire.eu

  

Logistic Center

ASPIRE SPORTS, s.r.o.
Jinačovice 514, 664 34 Kuřim

GPS: Loc: N 49°15.81078', E 16°31.61337'

  

Distribution

Cycling Division:
Tomasz Gajdowski
tomasz.gajdowski@aspire.eu

Sport Division:
Klára Cíglerová
klara.ciglerova@aspire.eu

 Technical and Support Department:
Ladislav Šimerle

Billing address

ASPIRE SPORTS, s.r.o.
č.ev. 514, 664 34 Jinačovice

ID: 26958317
VAT ID: CZ26958317

  

 