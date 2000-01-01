Contacts
We are part of the fair-play game and operate with the top equipment in the market. For us, as team players, the agreed terms and maximum performance are a must so we never give up before we reach the finish line. Our victory is presented through many satisfied customers and good business relationships.
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Headquarters
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ASPIRE SPORTS, s.r.o.
phone: +420 532 199 550
GPS: Loc: N 49°15.81078', E 16°31.61337'
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Brand management
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email: opportunities@aspire.eu
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Logistic Center
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ASPIRE SPORTS, s.r.o.
GPS: Loc: N 49°15.81078', E 16°31.61337'
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Distribution
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Cycling Division:
Sport Division:
|Technical and Support Department:
Ladislav Šimerle
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Billing address
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ASPIRE SPORTS, s.r.o.
ID: 26958317