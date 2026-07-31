Are you looking for a bike that won’t let you down on the trail, even in the rain, that holds its line through a rough rock garden, and won’t break the bank? Then take a proper look at Whyte Bikes – a British brand that, since 1999, has been turning every ride into an unforgettable experience. The year 2026 brought a complete overhaul of the range – three brand-new platforms that raise the bar in terms of both performance and value.

Whyte Bikes isn’t just another bike with nice graphics. Behind this brand lies a solid engineering story. It all began in 1994, when Jon Whyte, a former designer for the Benetton F1 team, put together a development team with a single goal: to bring the precision of racing technology to the world of mountain bikes. In 1999, the brand was established in its own right, and the motto ‘Performance by Design’ became more than just a slogan – it is a philosophy that permeates every weld, every tube and every aspect of the geometry.

Today, Whyte is based in Hastings on the south coast of England and has a development center in the Cotswolds – right where the bikes are tested on the terrain for which they are designed. MTB design lead Sam Shucksmith is the current British champion in the E-Enduro discipline – so these machines have definitely been put through their paces by someone before they went on sale.