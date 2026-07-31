Whyte Bikes isn’t just another bike with nice graphics. Behind this brand lies a solid engineering story. It all began in 1994, when Jon Whyte, a former designer for the Benetton F1 team, put together a development team with a single goal: to bring the precision of racing technology to the world of mountain bikes. In 1999, the brand was established in its own right, and the motto ‘Performance by Design’ became more than just a slogan – it is a philosophy that permeates every weld, every tube and every aspect of the geometry.
Today, Whyte is based in Hastings on the south coast of England and has a development center in the Cotswolds – right where the bikes are tested on the terrain for which they are designed. MTB design lead Sam Shucksmith is the current British champion in the E-Enduro discipline – so these machines have definitely been put through their paces by someone before they went on sale.