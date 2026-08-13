After two years of development and 27 design iterations, Peaty’s has launched the Holeshot Fast Flow valves, designed from the ground up exclusively for tubeless systems. The key feature? A 200 percent increase in airflow compared to the previous MK2 model. Thanks to its special design featuring a lower cage, the valve is fully compatible with inserts, all pressure gauges and standard pumps – without the need for any adaptors.

The safety design tackles every enduro rider’s nightmare: even if the valve body is damaged upon hitting a rock, the double seal inside the rim will keep the air in the tire and allow you to ride to the finish line or to the service area. The body is made from 7075 aluminum alloy, the inner core from 316 stainless steel, and the entire valve weighs just 11 g per pair.

The Holeshot Fast Flow is also fully serviceable – simply remove the retaining ring, take out the core, clean out any dried sealant and, if necessary, replace any worn parts using the service kit. The valve is available in three lengths (42 mm, 60 mm and an MX version for Bosch e-bikes) and in 12 color options.