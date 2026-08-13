Peaty’s Holeshot Fast Flow Valve – a tubeless valve with no compromises
After two years of development and 27 design iterations, Peaty’s has launched the Holeshot Fast Flow valves, designed from the ground up exclusively for tubeless systems. The key feature? A 200 percent increase in airflow compared to the previous MK2 model. Thanks to its special design featuring a lower cage, the valve is fully compatible with inserts, all pressure gauges and standard pumps – without the need for any adaptors.
The safety design tackles every enduro rider’s nightmare: even if the valve body is damaged upon hitting a rock, the double seal inside the rim will keep the air in the tire and allow you to ride to the finish line or to the service area. The body is made from 7075 aluminum alloy, the inner core from 316 stainless steel, and the entire valve weighs just 11 g per pair.
The Holeshot Fast Flow is also fully serviceable – simply remove the retaining ring, take out the core, clean out any dried sealant and, if necessary, replace any worn parts using the service kit. The valve is available in three lengths (42 mm, 60 mm and an MX version for Bosch e-bikes) and in 12 color options.
Peaty’s Monarch Saddle – a saddle that will become your throne
Peaty’s is entering the saddle market with a product called the Monarch – and it has royal ambitions. The saddle has been designed primarily for comfort on climbs, where riders spend most of their time. A width of 145 mm and a length of 260 mm provide support for most riders, regardless of gender, whilst the 45 mm height allows for natural flex in the base and maximizes the usable length of the seatpost. A 40 mm-wide relief channel reduces pressure on sensitive areas, and Throne Foam cushions impacts throughout the day’s ride.
The saddle’s surface consists of a seamless, vacuum-molded PU cover made from 24% recycled ocean plastics – with no seams to cause pressure points. The saddle is fully serviceable using 2 mm and 3 mm Allen keys, so you can eliminate annoying squeaks and maximize its lifespan.
The Monarch Saddle is available in five colors (black, turquoise, orange, red and grey) and with two rail options – 4130 CrMo or the lighter Ti-MX.
Peaty's Monarch Pro Grips – grips for those who want more
Monarch grips are among Peaty’s fastest-growing products with distributors worldwide. The Monarch Pro takes this range to the next level thanks to its dual-material composition, fine-tuned after testing more than 40 different material combinations. The upper half of the grip and the thumb pad are made from soft 15a durometer rubber, which ensures maximum grip and shock absorption. The lower half, finger grooves and handlebar ends, on the other hand, are made from stiffer 30a Duralite material – more than twice as durable as standard rubber.
The redesigned grip core features a cut-out channel precisely where the palm exerts the most pressure, providing more soft rubber under the hand. The result is significantly better absorption of minor bumps and reduced hand fatigue during long descents. Monarch Pro grips are available in two thicknesses (30–32 mm and 32–34 mm) and two textures – Knurl for racing control and Mushroom for trail comfort.
The grips are available in six colors (black, brick red, storm blue, mint green, sage, and plum purple), with each color complemented by color-coordinated Chris King clamps. The packaging is eco-friendly, featuring a cardboard design with striking black-and-gold cards.