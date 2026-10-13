The Topstone CAAD is an aluminum gravel bike built using Cannondale Advanced Aluminum Design (CAAD) technology – an aluminum legend behind some of the best frames in the brand’s history. The wheels are 700c with tire clearance up to 52 mm (a 4 mm gap on each side), so you can ride on tarmac as well as rough forest tracks or gravel.

The Topstone CAAD is no compromise. It is a fully fledged gravel bike with the character, geometry, and specs to do it all.