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Cannondale Topstone CAAD: an aluminium gravel bike that will surprise every cyclists
Cannondale Topstone CAAD: an aluminium gravel bike that will surprise every cyclists

Cannondale Topstone CAAD: an aluminium gravel bike that will surprise every cyclists

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / Gravel bike / Cannondale Topstone CAAD: an aluminium gravel bike that will surprise every cyclists
13.10.2026

An aluminum gravel bike that’s nothing to be ashamed of. The Cannondale Topstone CAAD builds on decades of experience in manufacturing top-of-the-range aluminum frames, delivering a bike that can handle Saturday’s gravel rides, Sunday’s explorations, and Monday’s commute to work. Read on to find out why the Topstone CAAD is a gravel bike that needs no excuses.

What is the Cannondale Topstone CAAD?

The Topstone CAAD is an aluminum gravel bike built using Cannondale Advanced Aluminum Design (CAAD) technology – an aluminum legend behind some of the best frames in the brand’s history. The wheels are 700c with tire clearance up to 52 mm (a 4 mm gap on each side), so you can ride on tarmac as well as rough forest tracks or gravel.

The Topstone CAAD is no compromise. It is a fully fledged gravel bike with the character, geometry, and specs to do it all.

What is the Cannondale Topstone CAAD?
What is the Cannondale Topstone CAAD?
Why CAAD? Because aluminium can be a premium material
Why CAAD? Because aluminium can be a premium material

Why CAAD? Because aluminium can be a premium material

CAAD technology is not just a marketing term. It is the result of decades of development, during which Cannondale has perfected the shaping and pressing of bespoke aluminum tubes. The results are:

  • Smooth and clean lines – the frame looks premium, not like a cheap alternative to carbon
  • Low weight combined with high stiffness – the bike responds precisely, without unwanted flex where you don’t want it
  • Easy maintenance – aluminum is durable, tried and tested, and low-maintenance

For cyclists who want a high-performance bike without worrying about every little scratch, CAAD is the natural choice.

Carbon where it makes sense

Although the frame is made of aluminum, the Topstone CAAD features a full-carbon fork. This isn’t just a minor detail – it’s a decision that significantly affects the ride character. The carbon fork dampens road vibrations, improves steering precision, and reduces the bike’s overall weight. What’s more, it’s designed to accommodate bottle cages, panniers and lights – so you can make the most of it on bikepacking trips too.

Carbon where it makes sense
Carbon where it makes sense
OutFront geometry: stability and manoeuvrability in one
OutFront geometry: stability and manoeuvrability in one

OutFront geometry: stability and manoeuvrability in one

Cannondale has used its OutFront Steering Geometry on the Topstone CAAD – a combination of a longer fork offset and a more laid-back head tube angle. In practice, this means:

  • Smooth and predictable handling at higher speeds on descents or on paved surfaces
  • Quick and precise response on slow and technical sections of terrain
  • A confident ride feel, even for riders on smaller frame sizes

The Topstone CAAD’s geometry matches that of its carbon siblings. No compromises, no shortcuts.

Compatible with suspension forks – including the Lefty Oliver

This feature sets the Topstone CAAD apart from most competitors in its class. The frame is fully compatible with the Lefty Oliver suspension fork – Cannondale’s iconic suspension system. If you want maximum control on challenging terrain, simply swap the fork. Same frame, same geometry, significantly better grip and comfort on the front wheel.

Models with the Lefty Oliver are designed for a 700×47 mm front tire (the limiting factor is the tire height, not the width).

Compatible with suspension forks – including the Lefty Oliver
Compatible with suspension forks – including the Lefty Oliver
Casing clearance: 52 mm for each surface
Casing clearance: 52 mm for each surface

Casing clearance: 52 mm for each surface

A gravel bike without decent tire clearance is only half the job. The Topstone CAAD can accommodate tires up to 52 mm wide with 4 mm of clearance on either side – that’s plenty of room for comfortable tubeless tires that can handle mud, gravel, and roots. More grip, more control, fewer punctures.

Practicality that will surprise you

A gravel bike has to perform well off the race circuit too. Topstone CAAD takes this seriously:

  • Mounting points all over the frame and fork – water bottles, panniers, mudguards, racks. Simply everything you need for a ride.
  • A concealed kickstand mounting point with two 18 mm holes – ideal for everyday use. When you don’t want the kickstand, nobody can see it.
  • Internal routing of hoses and cables, combined with the Conceal stem, ensures a clean and integrated cockpit free from unnecessary rattling and messy cables.
  • A dynamo? No problem. Most models (except those with Lefty) support internal cable routing to the dynamo via the carbon fork. Perfect for cyclists who set off in the dark or return late in the evening.
  • Threaded BSA bottom bracket (68 mm) – a tried-and-tested standard that’s simple to fit and service. Less maintenance, more kilometers.
Practicality that will surprise you
Practicality that will surprise you
Who is the Cannondale Topstone CAAD designed for?
Who is the Cannondale Topstone CAAD designed for?

Who is the Cannondale Topstone CAAD designed for?

The Topstone CAAD is a bike for cyclists who don’t want to compromise, but who also don’t want to spend more than necessary on carbon when aluminium does the job just as well. It’s a bike for:

  • Gravel enthusiasts who want a bike ready for any surface
  • Commuters who appreciate practicality, mounting points and a kickstand
  • Bikepacking travellers who need load-carrying capacity and reliability
  • Cyclists looking for their first proper gravel bike with character and features on a par with premium brands

The Topstone CAAD is a case for aluminium

The Cannondale Topstone CAAD is not a cheap substitute for a carbon bike. It is a well-designed gravel bike with its own identity, backed by decades of experience manufacturing top-of-the-range aluminum frames. The same geometry as the carbon Topstone, a carbon fork, compatibility with the Lefty Oliver, clearance for 52 mm tires, and practicality for everyday use – all in one bike.

Once a Topstone, always a Topstone. And this time in aluminum, that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

The Topstone CAAD is a case for aluminium
The Topstone CAAD is a case for aluminium

Year: 2026
Brands: Cannondale
Published: , Updated: 22.10.2026 16:14

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