The biggest draw of the new Whyte Karve model is, without a doubt, the Avinox M2S motor. This drive system elevates the whole bike into the category of truly powerful e-bikes, as it delivers up to 150 Nm and a peak power output of 1,300 W. That’s a serious amount of power, which you’ll notice the moment you give the pedals a proper push — especially on steep climbs, on rough ascents, or when you need to shoot forward again from a slow ride.

Importantly, however, Whyte wasn’t just chasing the highest figures. The Karve uses an 800 Wh battery, so alongside its brutal power, you also get a decent range. That’s exactly the combination most riders want: not just a brief ‘wow’ factor, but real endurance for a long trail day, an enduro ride or a full day of riding in the hills.

The cockpit and system controls are also a big plus. The Whyte Karve features an Avinox DPC100 Flat touchscreen top-tube display, which supports navigation and heart-rate-based riding via Bluetooth and a phone app. Put simply: you get a clean setup, key information at your fingertips, and no unnecessary clutter on the handlebars.