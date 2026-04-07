The all-new Bad Habit is our fresh, enduro-minded, all-mountain instigator. A love letter to the wild side. A full-throttle, full-fun tribute to the enduro-heads, the big-mountain chargers, and the earn-your-turns giv’ers who ascend to send. Born from the input of our pro racers, skilled ambassadors, and in-house flight crew, this rig takes the trail-proven DNA of our Habit and Habit LT bikes and mutates it into a hard-charging modern enduro ripper that balances smash factor with finesse, agility, and playful pedal-ability from top to bottom.
Cannondale Bad Habit - bike for all day long fun
An enduro bike that doesn't ask for permission. The all-new Cannondale Bad Habit draws on race-proven DNA, shaped by pro riders and built into a full-carbon all-mountain ripper with 160/155 mm travel and a mullet setup. Proportional Response™ kinematics, StashPort frame storage, coil or air compatibility – and a stamp of approval from Ella Conolly, 2025 Enduro World Cup Champion. Bad Habit isn't a bike for everyone. It's a bike for you.
All Good for the Bad.
This is a rider’s enduro machine, rewarding precision and good line choices with unreal speed, while saving you from the bad with unshakeable control. If you’ve got the skills, it’ll take you right to the top step. Just ask Ella Conolly – she won the 2025 Enduro World Cup title on hers. Bad-ass.
Good Trouble
A whisper at the lip. A nudge off the drop. A grin that signals ‘again.’ Bad Habit was engineered for mischief to get you into the good kind of trouble.
Category: Mountain / All-Mountain – Enduro
Travel: Front 160 mm / Rear 155 mm
Max. Tire Size: Rear 27.5 x 2.6“ / Front 29x2.6“ (must ensure at least 6 mm of clearance on all sides)
Control on Contact
Proportional Response™ suspension. Mixed wheels. Low ride height. Each element tuned for traction and composure when the line gets wild. The bike holds steady. The rider stays in command.
Built-in Instinct
Smart features shaped by the same pedigree that sends it from Enduro podium moments to full-tilt party laps. Proportional Response size-specific kinematics, geometry and construction. Coil or air compatibility. StashPort frame storage. Tunable tech that gives you the freedom to ride your way.
Rider-first Design
Big diameter seat tubes for long-travel droppers. Balanced stiffness through every size. Predictable kinematics that match rider weight and leverage. Every size is tuned for your daily dose of good trouble.
Carbon Done Right
All-new frame. Full carbon from head to tail. Guarded with shuttle and chainstay protection. Standard hardware. Nothing hidden. Everything proven.
Features
Proportional Response™
Rider-scaled kinematics and size-driven geometry that track with your center of gravity. Same killer feel for every rider.
Acros Headset
Bad Habit ships stock with a zero-offset, ultra-reliable, German-engineered Acros headset and bearings. Acros angle-adjust headsets are available as an aftermarket upgrade, allowing you the ability to adjust your geo from slack to steep as needed — a booster dose for every trail fiend.
Coil or Air
Pick your flavor – pop or plow. Bad Habit happily handles both.
Stashport Storage
One large. One small. Silent, sorted, and off your back. The way a stash spot should be.
The Mullet Method
29" front. 27.5" rear. Fast in, loose out. Tracks straight, flicks quick. Keeps you light on the bars and heavy on the gas.
Standard Where it Matters
Threaded BB. Metric shock. UDH hanger. No proprietary weirdness. Built to bash. Easy to fix.
Run it Long—Drop it Deep
34.9 seat tube to accommodate long-travel droppers. Run it long, drop it deep, and sweep the seat space clean.
Ella Conolly, 2025 EDR Champion
"I feel like I have everything I need in the Bad Habit for any trail in the world. I'd ride the gnarly stuff on it, go on big pedal missions, and hit the bike park. Our competitors have commented on how well the bike looks like it's working. It’s smooth, planted, and quiet. They want to ride one!"