A whisper at the lip. A nudge off the drop. A grin that signals ‘again.’ Bad Habit was engineered for mischief to get you into the good kind of trouble.

Category: Mountain / All-Mountain – Enduro

Travel: Front 160 mm / Rear 155 mm

Max. Tire Size: Rear 27.5 x 2.6“ / Front 29x2.6“ (must ensure at least 6 mm of clearance on all sides)