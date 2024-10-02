EN
Light season is here! What we choose from Lezyne
02.10.2024

We've selected the best Lezyne products for safety and comfort on your rides. Meet the tail lights with brake sensors or the universal computer mount with a GoPro mount.

Lezyne FEMTO USB C DRIVE PAIR BLACK

The FEMTO USB C DRIVE light set offers the ideal solution for everyday commuting or easy evening rides. The compact body looks sleek while providing increased impact and weather resistance. The front light has an output of 50 lumens, and the rear light has 15 lumens, providing ample visibility from the front and rear. The benefit is simple USB-C charging, which eliminates the need for batteries and provides a practical and eco-friendly solution. The lights are lightweight and easy to mount with flexible rubber mounts that fit seamlessly to most handlebars and seat posts. Despite their size, the lights offer several lighting modes, including flashing for better visibility during the day. Plus, thanks to their water resistance, you can use them in any weather. The Lezyne FEMTO is affordable for any cyclist looking for a compact but powerful way to be seen.

Lezyne KTV PRO+ Ai ALERT REAR
The Lezyne KTV PRO+ Ai ALERT tail light delivers high performance and visibility up to 270° and smart safety features. A maximum output of 150 lumens keeps you visible even in challenging conditions such as fog or night. However, the main attraction is the Ai ALERT technology, which automatically detects slowing down or stopping and triggers the brake light to warn other road users. This makes it ideal for safe city driving or night trips. The KTV PRO+ Ai ALERT has a lightweight and compact body with IPX7 water resistance, so you don't have to worry about using it even in the rain. The light is easily rechargeable via USB without a cable, which is a bonus in its user-friendliness. In addition to the standard light and blink modes, you can choose a power-saving mode that extends the usage time on a single charge. The Lezyne KTV PRO+ Ai ALERT is an excellent choice for safety-conscious people who want a high-quality, practical tail light.

Lezyne SADDLE Ai ALERT 250 REAR

The Lezyne SADDLE Ai ALERT 250 REAR is one of the most powerful tail lights on the market, designed specifically for cyclists who prefer night riding or want to be as visible as possible in heavy traffic. This light offers up to 250 lumens of power, ensuring you will be visible even from a long distance. Like the KTV PRO+, it uses the Ai ALERT function, which detects slowing down and automatically triggers the brake warning light when you stop. Its intelligent sensors significantly contribute to safety when driving in the city or on downhill runs. Installation under the saddle is quick and secure, preventing unwanted movement while riding. The light has a minimalist and robust design and is dust- and water-resistant with IPX7 certification. The large battery capacity guarantees long use hours on a single charge, making it ideal for longer trips or multi-day expeditions. The SADDLE Ai ALERT is a great choice for those looking for a light that combines performance, safety and durability.

Lezyne GARMIN/WAHOO GPS FORWARD MOUNT WITH GOPRO
This universal Lezyne mount is a great solution for cyclists who want to keep their GPS device and GoPro camera or light safely and comfortably on their handlebars. It is compatible with Garmin and Wahoo bike computers, providing maximum flexibility. The mount is designed to position your computer in front of your handlebars, improving aerodynamics and display readability while riding. It is made of durable aluminium material that provides strength and is lightweight. At the bottom of the mount is a special mount for GoPro that allows you to easily and securely attach your camera to shoot footage of your ride or light for great visibility.

Mounting the mount is very easy, it uses a standard screw system that holds firmly to the handlebars. Its compact and sleek design doesn't take up much space and fits perfectly on any bike. This mount is a great choice for cyclists who want to maximize their devices' functionality while maintaining their bikes' clean and aerodynamic look.

Updated: 04.10.2024 13:21

