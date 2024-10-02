This universal Lezyne mount is a great solution for cyclists who want to keep their GPS device and GoPro camera or light safely and comfortably on their handlebars. It is compatible with Garmin and Wahoo bike computers, providing maximum flexibility. The mount is designed to position your computer in front of your handlebars, improving aerodynamics and display readability while riding. It is made of durable aluminium material that provides strength and is lightweight. At the bottom of the mount is a special mount for GoPro that allows you to easily and securely attach your camera to shoot footage of your ride or light for great visibility.

Mounting the mount is very easy, it uses a standard screw system that holds firmly to the handlebars. Its compact and sleek design doesn't take up much space and fits perfectly on any bike. This mount is a great choice for cyclists who want to maximize their devices' functionality while maintaining their bikes' clean and aerodynamic look.