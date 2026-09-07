The Mavic Comete is based on a specific philosophy: a combination of front and rear rims of different heights, modern geometry optimised for 30 mm tyres, and technologies developed in the wind tunnel and on the road. The result is a set of lightweight road wheels with precision craftsmanship and characteristics that you can feel beneath you from the very first pedal stroke.
Mavic Comete: Carbon Wheels with Modern Geometry
Carbon wheelsets that offer modern geometry with perfect aerodynamics, weight and handling? The Mavic Comete 45/55 and 55/65 are carbon wheelsets designed for road cyclists who refuse to compromise and know that every watt counts.
Wider aero rims: geometry underpinned by the laws of physics
The basis for both combination options is the Aero Wide Rim, with an internal width of 25 mm and a maximum external width of 34 mm. The profile is therefore optimised for 30 mm-wide tyres — not because it’s a trend, but because a wider tyre, when paired with the correct rim width, ensures smooth airflow around the rim and, at the correct pressure, also reduces rolling resistance and improves the contact patch with the road surface. This isn’t marketing — it’s the result of dozens of hours in the wind tunnel and thousands of kilometres of testing.
Why combine rims of different heights?
This is a common question, and the answer depends on where and how you ride.
The Comete 45/55 is the choice for cyclists who love hills. Lighter, more agile, with excellent handling on technical descents and long climbs. The 45mm front tyre responds instantly, whilst the 55mm rear tyre keeps up the pace. If your favourite routes have more climbs than flat sections, these are the tyres for you.
The Comete 55/65 is for those who ride fast on undulating terrain. The taller profile reduces air resistance and saves watts at high speeds. The wheels are very light, so they can handle hills too — but their natural habitat is fast, flat terrain and gently undulating routes. If you want to get the most aerodynamic performance out of your carbon wheels, this is the answer.
Not all carbon is the same.
Mavic Comete wheels are built using Adaptive Layup technology, which combines different types of carbon fibre (T700, T1000, 3K). Each layer serves a specific purpose — stiffness where you need it, vibration damping where you don’t. The result is a wheel that transfers every watt directly into motion, with no energy loss.
The carbon spokes play a key role — ultra-flat, lightweight and aerodynamically shaped based on wind tunnel measurements. The 21-spoke configuration per wheel (14 crossed for power transfer, 7 radial for balance) offers the best balance of stiffness, aerodynamics and weight. Rolling resistance is 18 per cent lower than with standard flat carbon spokes.
Every acceleration is more direct. Every corner is more precise. Here, carbon really does work for you.
Technical specifications – Mavic Comete 45/55 and 55/65
Rim
- Front rim height: 45/55 mm Aero Wide Rim
- Rear rim height: 55/65 mm – Aero Wide Rim
- Rim width: Internal: 25 mm / external: 34 mm
- Construction type: Carbon clincher hooked
- Material: T700, T1000, 3K. Adaptive Layup
- Finish: UD matt clearcoat
Weight
- Front wheel: 45 mm/600 g, 55 mm/620 g
- Rear wheel: 55 mm/750 g, 65 mm/770 g
- Weight per pair: 1,350 g (45/55), 1,390 g (55/65)
- Maximum load: 120 kg
Hub
- Material: aluminium body
- Hub width: 100 mm / 142 mm
- Axle type: 12 mm thru-axle
- Bearings: Mavic Ceramic
- Brake interface: Centre Lock
- Spokes: 21 × Mavic Aero Carbon
- Nipples: Aluminium
Tyres
- Compatibility: Tubeless / tubeless-ready / clincher
- Recommended width: 30 mm
- ETRTO compatibility: 29 mm – 70 mm
Technical innovations in hub construction:
- 40-tooth ratchets — minimal dead spot, instant response
- Optimised spring — reduced friction when coasting
- Mavic Ceramic bearings — consistently low friction across the entire speed range
- Redesigned hub — aerodynamic profile, lower weight (−22 g rear, −5 g front)
- Locked-In Spoke Heads — mechanical locking of spoke heads, stable tension over time
The Mavic Comete 50 is the answer for those looking for a versatile set of wheels with both rims the same height, optimised for 28 mm-wide tyres. A set of wheels that can handle anything. A 50 mm profile and an internal rim width of 23 mm — right in the middle between a lightweight climbing set and a full-fledged aero set. Low enough to respond to changes in pace on climbs. High enough for the aerodynamics to kick in from the very first kilometre on the flat.
Technical specifications – Mavic Comete 50/50
Weight
- Front wheel: 600 g
- Rear wheel: 715 g
- Pair weight: 1,315 g
Rim
- Rim height: 50 mm
- Internal width: 23 mm
- Max. external width: 30 mm
- Profile: Hooked
Why do Mavic Comete make sense?
Because they’re not a compromise. They’re carbon wheels designed for cyclists who know what they want — and want it all at once. Lightness. Aerodynamics. Precise handling. High-quality build and long-term reliability. Adaptive Layup technology, the Aero Wide Rim and wind-tunnel-shaped carbon spokes come together to create a package that makes a difference on every ride — whether you’re climbing, descending or trying to keep up with the group on the flat.
Mavic wheels have undergone decades of development and testing. The Comete is their current answer to the question of what the best carbon wheelsets for road cycling should look like.