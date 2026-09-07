This is a common question, and the answer depends on where and how you ride.

The Comete 45/55 is the choice for cyclists who love hills. Lighter, more agile, with excellent handling on technical descents and long climbs. The 45mm front tyre responds instantly, whilst the 55mm rear tyre keeps up the pace. If your favourite routes have more climbs than flat sections, these are the tyres for you.

The Comete 55/65 is for those who ride fast on undulating terrain. The taller profile reduces air resistance and saves watts at high speeds. The wheels are very light, so they can handle hills too — but their natural habitat is fast, flat terrain and gently undulating routes. If you want to get the most aerodynamic performance out of your carbon wheels, this is the answer.