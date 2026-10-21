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Whyte Sythe: A British enduro bike that’ll get you out of the saddle
Whyte Sythe: A British enduro bike that’ll get you out of the saddle

Whyte Sythe: A British enduro bike that’ll get you out of the saddle

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / Whyte Sythe: A British enduro bike that’ll get you out of the saddle
21.10.2026

An enduro bike that’ll hold its own on steep descents, won’t let you down on the climbs, and doesn’t cost as much as a family car. The Whyte Sythe is the successor to the legendary T-160 – and let’s be clear: a successor that takes things even further. It packs progressive geometry, 170 mm of front travel, mullet wheels as standard, and specs that wouldn’t look out of place on a race track. And it comes at a price unrivaled in this category. Here’s the complete guide to why the Sythe is the enduro bike of the year.

The Sythe is a pure-bred enduro/gravity machine. Whyte describes it simply: “For the most demanding trails.” It doesn't shy away from steep descents, rough rock gardens, or bike park lines. It’s a bike for riders who never let off the brakes until they absolutely have to.

The Sythe is ideal for:

  • Gravity enthusiasts – those who want to get the most out of every descent
  • Enduro racers – a bike that can handle a full-on enduro stage
  • Bike park shredders – stable, predictable, capable
  • Mountain riders – efficient enough to get you to the top, brutal enough to make the descent a blast

The Sythe was created as the direct successor to the award-winning T-160, taking everything that made it exceptional and taking it to the next level. A new platform, new geometry, new linkage. The result? A bike that behaves as a single, cohesive unit on the trail, not as a collection of compromises.

Frame and geometry: British engineering precision

At the heart of the Sythe is a hydroformed 6061 T6 aluminum frame with a multi-butted construction – lightweight, stiff, and durable. No carbon, no unnecessary extra weight where you don’t need it. Instead, solid British craftsmanship that will withstand years of hard riding.

The cornerstone of the entire platform is Total Geometry™ – an approach in which each frame size has its own unique proportions. Reach, chainstay length, seat tube angle, everything is fine-tuned for each size. The result is simple: a rider on a size S and a rider on an XL get exactly the same riding feel from their Sythe. No compromises, no ‘well, it’s a bit different on the larger sizes’.

Frame and geometry: British engineering precision
Frame and geometry: British engineering precision
Suspension: 170/160 mm Quad-Link 4 – no compromises
Suspension: 170/160 mm Quad-Link 4 – no compromises

Suspension: 170/160 mm Quad-Link 4 – no compromises

The Sythe features 170 mm of travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear, enough for the bike to handle everything from technical singletrack to a full-scale bike park. The suspension kinematics are based on the Whyte Quad-Link 4 system – a four-pivot, multi-link linkage that Whyte has been refining over generations. The result is a suspension system that pedals efficiently uphill and responds actively on the trail.

Every Sythe features a Shape.It Link flip-chip in the rear triangle – a switch that allows you to adjust the geometry to suit the terrain and your mood:

  • High position – sharper steering, better pedal clearance, more efficient on all-day rides
  • Low position – the head angle flattens by 0.6°, the pedal center drops by 8 mm, maximum stability on steep and fast descents

Switching takes a minute; you don’t need a screwdriver. And if you want even more, Shape.It Link allows you to convert the mullet setup to a full 29er (sizes M, L, XL) – simply swap the link for the 29er version (WAMLINK08) and fit a 29" rear wheel. The result? Even faster rollover, an even more stable feel on rough terrain.

The basics of the mullet: Why it makes sense

The Sythe comes standard with MX/mullet wheels – 29" at the front, 27.5" at the rear. This isn’t a compromise; it’s by design. The larger front wheel gives you rollover and stability, whilst the smaller rear wheel shortens the rear end and adds agility in corners. Exactly what an enduro bike needs.

Tyres? Schwalbe Magic Mary Radial – 29×2.5" Super Soft at the front, 27.5×2.5" Gravity casing at the rear. This is a combination that grips on wet gravel, rocky terrain and muddy singletrack. The WTB ST Tough i30 rims are tubeless-ready – so switching to a tubeless setup takes just half an hour.

The basics of the mullet: Why it makes sense
The basics of the mullet: Why it makes sense
Frequently Asked Questions about the Whyte Sythe model
Frequently Asked Questions about the Whyte Sythe model

Frequently Asked Questions about the Whyte Sythe model

What is the main difference between the Sythe S and Sythe RS models?

The main difference lies in the specs and price. The Sythe S is designed as a ‘gateway to the world of enduro’ with an excellent price-to-performance ratio, featuring a Marzocchi suspension fork (Bomber Z1/Air) and reliable Shimano Deore components. The Sythe RS, on the other hand, is an uncompromising machine for demanding riders, fitted with a premium RockShox Ultimate fork featuring ButterCups technology, SRAM Eagle groupset, and top-tier TRP EVO Expert brakes. The frame and geometry are identical on both models.

Can I ride the Sythe with a pure 29" setup (full 29er)?

Yes! Although the Sythe comes from the factory as a Mullet (MX) with a 27.5" rear wheel, thanks to Shape.It Link technology, you can convert it to a pure 29er. All you need to do is purchase the specific link (WAMLINK08) and swap the rear wheel. This won’t affect the geometry; instead, you’ll get better rollover (riding over obstacles) and stability at high speeds.

What exactly does a ‘lifetime warranty on bearings’ mean?

Whyte stands behind its frames. If you register your bike on the website within 28 days of purchase, you’ll get a lifetime warranty not only on the frame, but also on the bottom bracket bearings. Given that bearings really take a beating in Czech mud, this will save you a fair bit of money on servicing.

How does the Flip-chip (Shape.It Link) work?

A small eccentric in the linkage changes the geometry in minutes. The ‘High’ position is ideal for technical climbs and trails where you need to pedal hard and don’t want your pedals scraping the ground. The ‘Low’ position lowers the head angle by 0.6° and brings the pedal center 8 mm closer to the ground – this is the mode for the steepest descents and tearing through bike parks.

Why does the Sythe have a different chainstay length for each size?

That’s the philosophy behind Total Geometry. Most brands use the same chainstay length for both S and XL, which means that for a taller rider, the center of gravity is in a completely different position from that of a shorter rider. With the Sythe, Whyte varies chainstay length by frame size (up to 31 mm!), so you always have the right balance and confidence on the bike, whether you’re 160 or 195 cm tall.

Are the TRP EVO brakes powerful enough for enduro?

Absolutely. TRP (Tektro Racing Products) fits the Sythe with four-piston calipers and massive 203 mm discs on both wheels as standard. These brakes have been tried and tested in the DH World Cup; they offer excellent modulation and don’t fade even during long mountain descents.

Where can I try out the Whyte Sythe?

Distribution for the Czech Republic and Slovakia is handled by Aspire Sports. The best way is to check their list of authorized dealers or head to one of the Whyte Demo Days, where you can test the Sythe (as well as the Karve e-bike models) directly on the trail.

Year: 2026
Brands: Whyte
Published: , Updated: 21.10.2026 10:47

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