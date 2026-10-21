What is the main difference between the Sythe S and Sythe RS models?

The main difference lies in the specs and price. The Sythe S is designed as a ‘gateway to the world of enduro’ with an excellent price-to-performance ratio, featuring a Marzocchi suspension fork (Bomber Z1/Air) and reliable Shimano Deore components. The Sythe RS, on the other hand, is an uncompromising machine for demanding riders, fitted with a premium RockShox Ultimate fork featuring ButterCups technology, SRAM Eagle groupset, and top-tier TRP EVO Expert brakes. The frame and geometry are identical on both models.

Can I ride the Sythe with a pure 29" setup (full 29er)?

Yes! Although the Sythe comes from the factory as a Mullet (MX) with a 27.5" rear wheel, thanks to Shape.It Link technology, you can convert it to a pure 29er. All you need to do is purchase the specific link (WAMLINK08) and swap the rear wheel. This won’t affect the geometry; instead, you’ll get better rollover (riding over obstacles) and stability at high speeds.

What exactly does a ‘lifetime warranty on bearings’ mean?

Whyte stands behind its frames. If you register your bike on the website within 28 days of purchase, you’ll get a lifetime warranty not only on the frame, but also on the bottom bracket bearings. Given that bearings really take a beating in Czech mud, this will save you a fair bit of money on servicing.

How does the Flip-chip (Shape.It Link) work?

A small eccentric in the linkage changes the geometry in minutes. The ‘High’ position is ideal for technical climbs and trails where you need to pedal hard and don’t want your pedals scraping the ground. The ‘Low’ position lowers the head angle by 0.6° and brings the pedal center 8 mm closer to the ground – this is the mode for the steepest descents and tearing through bike parks.