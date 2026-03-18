Fizik Lyra is a well-rounded road shoe that balances performance with long-distance comfort. Designed with a modern, ergonomic shape and a slightly wider toe box, Lyra features an engineered mesh upper that is both breathable and durable. The fiber-reinforced outsole ensures efficient power transfer while a dual-dial Li2 BOA® Fit System allows for individual adjustments for complete foot support.
Fizik Lyra: All new affordable road shoes
A versatile all-arounder that’s engineered for daily rides and fast-paced racing, featuring an ergonomic shape, breathable, supportive upper, easy-to-adjust dual BOA® dial closure for a fine-tuned fit alongside a stiff, reactive outsole that’s always ready to put power to the pedals.
Minimal. Capable.
Fizik Lyra is a versatile road shoe that combines performance with lasting comfort. Designed with a modern, ergonomic shape and a rounder toe box, it provides a natural, supportive fit—ideal for endurance rides and everyday training. The engineered mesh upper boosts ventilation and highlights Lyra’s clean, minimalist aesthetic, delivering a sleek, purposeful silhouette. Its design and construction take inspiration from our top-tier models, bringing pro-level DNA into a refined, all-around road companion.
A Natural, New Shape
Over the past few years, bike geometry and body position have changed a lot. For this reason, the contact points between riders and their bikes have had to evolve accordingly.
Lyra responds to this shift with an updated anatomical shape—one with a straighter axis and reduced drop to deliver a more natural feeling while pedaling.
Lyra’s expanded toe box provides more room and allows the foot to fully stretch, delivering an ergonomic fit and improving comfort during high-intensity rides and on challenging climbs.
Responsive, Efficient Pedaling
Built for efficiency, Lyra’s fiber composite outsole delivers high stiffness for powerful, responsive pedaling. A reduced heel-to-toe drop encourages a more natural foot position, enhancing both comfort and support. Strategically placed vents improve airflow, keeping your feet cool. The result is a well-balanced platform that maximizes power transfer while maintaining comfort.
Performance Fit, All-Day Comfort
Fizik Lyra features a Dual-Dial Li2 BOA® Fit System, offering independent adjustment at the instep and midfoot for a fully personalized fit. The soft, breathable upper mesh enhances airflow across the foot, while strategically placed PU-laminated zones around the closure system and medial area provide added structure and support—ensuring a secure, stable feeling for all-day comfort and performance on long road rides.
Key information
- R4 Fiber Composite Outsole - Highly stiff for efficient, comfortable power transfer.
- Fast and precise fit - The instep and the midfoot are separately adjustable for a customized fit with a Dual-Dial Li2 BOA® Fit System
- Breathe Easy, Ride Strong - Soft, breathable upper with PU-laminated zones provides support and long-lasting comfort
Technology Specification
- Weight: 259 g
- Fit: Regular
- Upper Materials: Engineered mesh upper: Soft and breathable upper for long-lasting comfort
- Cleat Adjustment: NO
- Outsole Material: Fiber Composite
- Outsole Stiffness: 8
- Outsole Type: Clipless Road
- Closure System: Double BOA li2
- Sizes: 36 – 48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
- Intended use: Road Cycling