Over the past few years, bike geometry and body position have changed a lot. For this reason, the contact points between riders and their bikes have had to evolve accordingly.

Lyra responds to this shift with an updated anatomical shape—one with a straighter axis and reduced drop to deliver a more natural feeling while pedaling.

Lyra’s expanded toe box provides more room and allows the foot to fully stretch, delivering an ergonomic fit and improving comfort during high-intensity rides and on challenging climbs.