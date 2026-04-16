MTB and gravel shoes Fizik Ferox 2
Our light and powerful off-road racing shoe returns with an updated anatomical shape for increased comfort and an even greater competitive edge. Meet Ferox 2 Carbon. Built for fast-paced gravel and XC MTB competition, Ferox 2 blends breathable materials with a foot-wrapping bootie for a pressure-free fit—complete with a lightweight carbon outsole to deliver power directly to the pedals.
Innovative Upper
lightweight PU-laminated upper with distinct functional zones, combined with a foot-wrapping bootie, delivers a performance fit with enhanced protection and breathability
Anatomical Shape
Reduced drop provides greater foot stability for improved pedaling efficiency, while an expanded toe box increases overall comfort
X1 Carbon Outsole
Redesigned full-carbon sole, highly stiff and lightweight, tuned for power transfer on the pedals and excellent traction when on foot
Fizik Kyros Helmet
Kyros is a versatile addition to our growing Helmet Collection. Balancing performance with all-around comfort and protection, Kyros is ideal for road, gravel, and cross-country MTB outings. Wide air-exhaust ventilation helps keep your head cooler in hot conditions, while the MIPS Evolve Core system adds an extra layer of safety. Compatible with fizik integrated rear light/reflector.
Versatile Protection
Ventilated and comfortable protection for road, gravel, and XC riding
MIPS Evolve Core System
Integrated safety layer dissipates rotational forces in crashes, offering advanced protection
Adjustable Fit System
Micrometric dial and crown adjustment provide a personalized, secure fit for all head shapes
Fizik Lyra Road Shoes
Lyra is a well-rounded road shoe that balances performance with long-distance comfort. Designed with a modern, ergonomic shape and a slightly wider toe box, Lyra features an engineered mesh upper that is both breathable and durable. The fiber-reinforced outsole ensures efficient power transfer while a dual-dial Li2 BOA® Fit System allows for individual adjustments for complete foot support.
R4 Fiber Composite Outsole
Highly stiff for efficient, comfortable power transfer
Fast And Precise Fit
The instep and the midfoot are separately adjustable for a customized fit with a Dual-Dial Li2 BOA® Fit System
Breathe Easy, Ride Strong
Soft, breathable upper with PU-laminated zones provides support and long-lasting comfort