Our light and powerful off-road racing shoe returns with an updated anatomical shape for increased comfort and an even greater competitive edge. Meet Ferox 2 Carbon. Built for fast-paced gravel and XC MTB competition, Ferox 2 blends breathable materials with a foot-wrapping bootie for a pressure-free fit—complete with a lightweight carbon outsole to deliver power directly to the pedals.

Innovative Upper

lightweight PU-laminated upper with distinct functional zones, combined with a foot-wrapping bootie, delivers a performance fit with enhanced protection and breathability

Anatomical Shape

Reduced drop provides greater foot stability for improved pedaling efficiency, while an expanded toe box increases overall comfort

X1 Carbon Outsole

Redesigned full-carbon sole, highly stiff and lightweight, tuned for power transfer on the pedals and excellent traction when on foot