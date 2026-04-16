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Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026
Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026

Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / News / Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026
16.04.2026

This spring, the Italian manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles, handlebar tape, and—more recently—helmets released quite a few new products for road cyclists, gravel riders, and XC riders alike. What will be the talk of the peloton this year?

MTB and gravel shoes Fizik Ferox 2

Our light and powerful off-road racing shoe returns with an updated anatomical shape for increased comfort and an even greater competitive edge. Meet Ferox 2 Carbon. Built for fast-paced gravel and XC MTB competition, Ferox 2 blends breathable materials with a foot-wrapping bootie for a pressure-free fit—complete with a lightweight carbon outsole to deliver power directly to the pedals.

Innovative Upper

lightweight PU-laminated upper with distinct functional zones, combined with a foot-wrapping bootie, delivers a performance fit with enhanced protection and breathability

Anatomical Shape

Reduced drop provides greater foot stability for improved pedaling efficiency, while an expanded toe box increases overall comfort

X1 Carbon Outsole

Redesigned full-carbon sole, highly stiff and lightweight, tuned for power transfer on the pedals and excellent traction when on foot

MTB and gravel shoes Fizik Ferox 2
MTB and gravel shoes Fizik Ferox 2
Fizik Kyros Helmet
Fizik Kyros Helmet

Fizik Kyros Helmet

Kyros is a versatile addition to our growing Helmet Collection. Balancing performance with all-around comfort and protection, Kyros is ideal for road, gravel, and cross-country MTB outings. Wide air-exhaust ventilation helps keep your head cooler in hot conditions, while the MIPS Evolve Core system adds an extra layer of safety. Compatible with fizik integrated rear light/reflector.

Versatile Protection

Ventilated and comfortable protection for road, gravel, and XC riding

MIPS Evolve Core System

Integrated safety layer dissipates rotational forces in crashes, offering advanced protection

Adjustable Fit System

Micrometric dial and crown adjustment provide a personalized, secure fit for all head shapes

Fizik Lyra Road Shoes

Lyra is a well-rounded road shoe that balances performance with long-distance comfort. Designed with a modern, ergonomic shape and a slightly wider toe box, Lyra features an engineered mesh upper that is both breathable and durable. The fiber-reinforced outsole ensures efficient power transfer while a dual-dial Li2 BOA® Fit System allows for individual adjustments for complete foot support.

R4 Fiber Composite Outsole

Highly stiff for efficient, comfortable power transfer

Fast And Precise Fit

The instep and the midfoot are separately adjustable for a customized fit with a Dual-Dial Li2 BOA® Fit System

Breathe Easy, Ride Strong

Soft, breathable upper with PU-laminated zones provides support and long-lasting comfort

Fizik Lyra Road Shoes
Fizik Lyra Road Shoes

Year: 2026
Brands: fi'zi:k
Published: , Updated: 16.04.2026 17:24

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