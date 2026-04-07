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SRAM Eagle S-Series
SRAM Eagle S-Series

SRAM Eagle S-Series

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / News / SRAM Eagle S-Series
07.04.2026

SRAM is streamlining Eagle into a clearer, easier-to-choose lineup: Eagle S‑Series. Three distinct tiers — S100, S200, and S500 — cover everything from durable entry-level performance to high-end wireless AXS, making upgrades and replacements far more straightforward. What’s new, who each tier is for, and what should you know about compatibility before you buy?

With a decade of success under its wings, Eagle has defined wide-range MTB drivetrain performance. We are proud to deliver the next step for Eagle Drivetrain, the S-Series. A simplified and refined offering of the best of Eagle Drivetrain products under one collection to make your choices easier, whether it’s upgrading your current ride or rejuvenating your already trusted drivetrain. Eagle has had the privilege of helping riders across the spectrum, from beginners to World Champions, and with our new Eagle S-Series, we continue that tradition.

To simplify decision-making for riders, there are three lines in the Eagle S-Series: Eagle S100, Eagle S200, and Eagle S500. These consolidate and build upon Eagle and Eagle AXS products, creating purpose-crafted, high-quality components with the right benefits for riders.

What replace what?

What replace what?
What replace what?

Simple overview

Eagle S500

Built with premium materials and exclusive finishes, S500 brings the power of AXS to all riders. As the flagship of the Eagle S‑Series, S500 is ready for MTB, E‑MTB, or gravel. It pairs seamlessly with every AXS controller, including drop‑bar shifters, making it a versatile, high‑end upgrade for riders who demand lasting performance.

Eagle S200

For riders looking for high-performance mechanical shifting, competitive weights, and robust durability, S200 is the rider’s choice. S200 is a mix of mechanical Eagle’s best components distilled into a collection that will elevate any bike it adorns.

Eagle S100

S100 is your entry point into durable, reliable, wide-range shifting. Featuring components that maximize value and performance, S100 is E-MTB ready and built with a focus on robustness and system integrity, giving you everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Sram Eagle S100

SRAM Eagle S100 Derailleur

Based on 10 years of experience with Eagle drivetrain, Eagle S100 delivers a modernized derailleur with improved bushing fitment process for long-term durability and precision. Eagle is a promise of accurate and purposeful shifting, and S100 delivers a high-performing, 500% range derailleur built to excel in high-torque use, in all conditions, for all riders.

  • The mounting bolt is Half Mount ready. Pair with a UDH and Half Mount plate for increased derailleur hanger security
  • Utilizes proven Drag Spring cage damper for confident chain retention
  • Max 500-percent range for pairing with 11-50t or 10-50t Eagle cassettes
  • X-Actuation for use with Eagle Drivetrain shifters

SRAM Eagle S100 UDH Half Mount Derailleur

Designed for improved system performance, the Eagle S100 Half Mount derailleur features UDH bolt integration to provide extra robustness against side impacts, knocks, and slams. Even the smallest tweak to a derailleur hanger can cause poor shift performance, accelerated wear, and lead to unexpected failure. It features a modernized derailleur with an improved bushing fitment process for long-term durability and precision. Eagle is a promise of accurate, purposeful shifting, and S100 delivers a high-performing, 500% range derailleur built to excel in high-torque use in all conditions for all riders. 

  • Only available on Eagle S100 derailleurs.
  • This security is particularly valuable on E-MTB's where the added weight of the system can cause extra damage in a simple fall.
  • The Half Mount plate integrates with the UDH bolt and the Half Mount-specific Eagle S100 rear derailleur mount bolt. Available as a spare part.
  • Only compatible with frames that feature the Hangerless Interface required for UDH.
  • Eagle Transmission’s Full Mount derailleurs mount around the frame on the rear axle and provide the most robust and simplest interface. The Eagle S100 Half Mount still requires a derailleur hanger, limit screws, and B-Gap setup screws.
Sram Eagle S100
Sram Eagle S100
Sram Eagle S100
Sram Eagle S100

SRAM Eagle S100 Crankset

The SRAM Eagle S100 Crankset provides confidence with a robust aluminum crankset. Available in progressively shorter lengths, allowing you to build a bike without compromise. A sturdy steel X-Sync 2 chainring ensures the same chain retention performance as all other Eagle drivetrain cranksets.

  • Aluminum crank arms with 3-bolt steel X-Sync 2 chainring for Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatibility
  • 30t, 32t, 34t chainring sizes
  • Available in 175mm, 170mm, 165mm, 160mm, 155mm lengths
  • Uses 118/73 Powerspline Bottom Brackets

SRAM Eagle S100 Crank Assembly

The SRAM Eagle S100 Crank assembly provides confidence with a robust aluminum crankset. Available in progressively shorter lengths, allowing you to build a bike without compromise. A 3-bolt interface ensures compatibility with SRAM Eagle X-Sync 2 chainrings.

  • Aluminum crank arms
  • 3-bolt interface compatible
  • Available in 175mm, 170mm, 165mm, 160mm, 155mm lengths
  • Uses 118/73 Powerspline Bottom Brackets

SRAM Eagle S100 Chain

The basis of every Eagle drivetrain is its chain, and the Eagle S100 chain is designed and manufactured using proven Eagle architecture, so it is fully compatible with every other component in the Eagle ecosystem. Featuring solid pin construction, a sturdy Eagle PowerLock, and smooth, efficient shifting that you can count on every time out.

  • Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatibility
  • Durable solid pin construction

SRAM PG-1210 Cassette

Durable, rebuildable, and proven. Ride anywhere with the wide-range PG-1210, 11-50t Eagle cassette. Splined driver-body compatibility means widespread acceptance among wheel manufacturers, while replaceable E-MTB “speed limit” gears ensure riders can maximize the life of their drivetrains.

  • Common E-MTB “speed limit” gears (11t-13t-15t) cogs are replaceable
  • Splined driver body compatibility
  • 11-50t Range

SRAM Eagle S100 Shifter

The Eagle S100 Shifter borrows the modern ergonomics from Eagle 70, pairing stealth cable routing with an X-Actuation shifter. A longer lever provides a lighter shift action, while a dedicated single-click ensures high-quality, consistent shifts regardless of bike. The S100 Shifter is available with an integrated handlebar clamp that meshes perfectly with SRAM Stealth brakes for a clean, modern cockpit.

  • Modern shift ergonomics has been brought to Eagle Drivetrain
  • X-Actuation for use with Eagle Drivetrain derailleurs
  • Dedicated single-click required for E-MTB use
  • Shared design language with Stealth Brakes to provide the cleanest-looking and performing cockpit
  • Integrated handlebar clamp
Sram Eagle S100
Sram Eagle S100
Sram Eagle S200
Sram Eagle S200

Sram Eagle S200

SRAM EagleS200 Derailleur

Eagle set the standard for a wide range of 1x, and the S200 derailleur is the workhorse that continues that legacy. Confidently mix and match across the Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem, compatible with both 500% and 520% Eagle cassettes. And never be held back, as the proven Type 3 clutch delivers confident chain retention and quiet descent.

  • Backwards compatible, works with both 10-50t and 10-52t Eagle cassettes
  • X-Actuation for use with Eagle Drivetrain shifters
  • Type 3 clutch for confident and quiet descending

SRAM Eagle S200 DUB Crankset

The Eagle S200 DUB crankset is engineered to deliver consistent performance ride after ride. Featuring a sturdy steel X-SYNC 2 chainring for complete chain control, and DUB technology for a uniform approach to fitment, better sealing, and forward and backward bottom bracket compatibility. Available in progressive lengths from 175mm down to 155mm, the Eagle S200 crankset is the no-frills choice for riders who value simplicity.

  • Aluminum crankset with 3-bolt steel X-SYNC 2 chainring for Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatibility
  • Available in 175mm, 170mm, 165mm, 160mm, 155mm lengths
  • 6061 DUB Spindle
  • DUB Wide spindle for 55CL

SRAM Eagle S200 DUB Crank Assembly

The Eagle S200 DUB crankset is engineered to deliver consistent performance ride after ride. Featuring a 3-Bolt interface for compatibility with Eagle X-Sync 2 chainrings, and DUB technology for a uniform approach to fitment, better sealing, and forward and backward bottom bracket compatibility. Available in progressive lengths from 175mm down to 155mm, the Eagle S200 crank assembly is the no-frills choice for riders who value simplicity.

  • Aluminum crank arms
  • 3-bolt interface compatible
  • Available in 175mm, 170mm, 165mm, 160mm, 155mm lengths
  • 6061 DUB Spindle
  • DUB Wide spindle for 55CL

SRAM Eagle S200 Chain

The Eagle S200 chain is designed for compatibility with the Eagle Ecosystem. Featuring solid pin construction, Eagle PowerLock, and smooth, efficient shifting that you can count on every time out.

  • Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatibility
  • Eagle PowerLock chain connector

SRAM Eagle XG-1275 Casette

The Eagle cassette for riders who prioritize all-day function over anything else. With both 520 and 500-percent gear ranges available, riders have more ability to spin and recover on the burliest climbs. Featuring FULL PIN technology that uses lightweight, precision-engineered steel cogs permanently connected with high-strength stainless steel pins. An open design, similar to our X-DOME cassette, that aids mud clearance, giving riders crisp shifting performance and longer component life.

  • Utilizes the XD driver body
  • 10-50t or 10-52t expanded range available
  • The black colorway makes the XG-1275 cassette right at home on any build

SRAM Eagle S200 Shifter

The Eagle S200 Shifter borrows modern ergonomics from Eagle 90, pairing stealth cable routing with an X-Actuation shifter. A longer lever provides a lighter shift action, while a dedicated single-click ensures high-quality, consistent shifts regardless of bike. The S200 Shifter features a textured composite shift lever for premium thumb feel, and MMX compatibility for the cleanest cockpit setup.

  • Modern shift ergonomics has been brought to Eagle Drivetrain
  • X-Actuation for use with Eagle Drivetrain derailleurs
  • Dedicated single-click required for E-MTB use
  • Shared design language with Stealth Brakes to provide the cleanest-looking and performing cockpit
  • Discreet clamp or Matchmaker X compatible
  • Integrated handlebar clamp
Sram Eagle S200
Sram Eagle S200
Sram Eagle S500
Sram Eagle S500

Sram Eagle S500

SRAM Eagle S500 AXS Derailleur

The Eagle AXS derailleur is the heart of the drivetrain. Providing complete control with confident shifts, the proven wireless system brings World Championship-winning pedigree to any bike. AXS connectivity makes for easy wireless setup, as well as customization and integration with any other AXS component. The Eagle AXS derailleur is smart enough to protect itself thanks to its incredibly resilient Overload Clutch. In the event of an impact, the motor gearbox disengages, allowing the derailleur to move freely and instantly return to its position for a seamless experience for the rider. The system is water and dust-proof for confidence in creek crossings, mud splattering and the resulting post-ride washings. Engineered with a variety of rider preferences in mind, it is compatible with both 10-52t and 10-50t Eagle cassettes.

  • Utilizes Type 3 cage damper for confident chain retention and quiet descending
  • Robust aluminum cage
  • Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatible
  • AXS enabled for easy wireless setup, personalization, reliability, and compatibility across SRAM MTB or Road AXS components
  • Compatible with Eagle drivetrain 50T or 52T cassettes
  • Overload Clutch protects against impacts

SRAM Eagle S500 DUB Crankset

Quality and durability combine in the Eagle S500 DUB crankset to deliver consistent performance every time out. Carbon crank arms and an aluminum X-SYNC 2 chainring keep the weight down and the chain in control. DUB technology features a more uniform approach to bottom bracket fitment, better sealing against contamination and forward and backward compatibility. And with multiple chainring options available, you can personalize your gear range to match the way you ride.

  • Carbon crankset with 3-bolt aluminum X-SYNC 2 chainring for Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatibility
  • Available in 175mm, 170mm, and 165mm lengths
  • DUB Wide spindle for 55CL

SRAM Eagle S500 Chain

A chain that’s more than the sum of its pins or its fanatically shaped chamfers. The Eagle S500 chain means uncompromising strength at an light weight with performance consistency and silky smooth, whisper-quiet operation. Setting the aesthetic bar with Rainbow or Gold, giving riders options for dream build curation.

  • Available in Rainbow or Gold
  • Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatibility
  • Eagle PowerLock chain connector

SRAM Eagle XG-1299 Cassette

Whether for the build of their dreams or getting the bike ready for the next race season, the XG-1299 cassette gives riders a 520-percent range and a unique finish. Stronger racers are now free to choose larger chainrings for more top-end speed, without sacrificing climbing range. More time is spent higher up in the cassette where athletes power transfer is most efficient, and wear is minimized. Featuring X-Dome architecture and proven XD driver body, it’s also backwards compatible to give riders even more Eagle upgrade options for their current bikes. Proven with multiple Olympic, World Cup and World Championship titles, the XG-1299 cassette is available in Gold and Rainbow, completing the expression of the worlds most accomplished and sought after bikes.

  • Available in Rainbow or Gold
  • 520-percent gear range
  • XD driver body

SRAM Eagle S500 Upgrade Kit

Everything you need to upgrade your Eagle Drivetrain to AXS. Featuring the wireless power of the S500 AXS rear derailleur, the unique customization of the AXS Pod Controller, and everything you need to install, set up, and power your ride. This kit allows you to experience AXS without needing to buy an entire groupset provided you already are using Eagle products. No matter if you are looking to upgrade your ride, or looking for great value replacement parts, look no further than the S500 Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit.

  • Includes Eagle S500 AXS Rear derailleur with protector, AXS Battery, AXS POD Controller w/discrete Clamp, Eagle Powerlock, USB-C Charger, Chain Gap Tool
Sram Eagle S500
Sram Eagle S500

Year: 2026
Brands: SRAM
Published: , Updated: 07.04.2026 15:39

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