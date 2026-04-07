With a decade of success under its wings, Eagle has defined wide-range MTB drivetrain performance. We are proud to deliver the next step for Eagle Drivetrain, the S-Series. A simplified and refined offering of the best of Eagle Drivetrain products under one collection to make your choices easier, whether it’s upgrading your current ride or rejuvenating your already trusted drivetrain. Eagle has had the privilege of helping riders across the spectrum, from beginners to World Champions, and with our new Eagle S-Series, we continue that tradition.
To simplify decision-making for riders, there are three lines in the Eagle S-Series: Eagle S100, Eagle S200, and Eagle S500. These consolidate and build upon Eagle and Eagle AXS products, creating purpose-crafted, high-quality components with the right benefits for riders.