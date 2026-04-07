SRAM Eagle S500 Chain

A chain that’s more than the sum of its pins or its fanatically shaped chamfers. The Eagle S500 chain means uncompromising strength at an light weight with performance consistency and silky smooth, whisper-quiet operation. Setting the aesthetic bar with Rainbow or Gold, giving riders options for dream build curation.

Available in Rainbow or Gold

Eagle Drivetrain Ecosystem compatibility

Eagle PowerLock chain connector

SRAM Eagle XG-1299 Cassette

Whether for the build of their dreams or getting the bike ready for the next race season, the XG-1299 cassette gives riders a 520-percent range and a unique finish. Stronger racers are now free to choose larger chainrings for more top-end speed, without sacrificing climbing range. More time is spent higher up in the cassette where athletes power transfer is most efficient, and wear is minimized. Featuring X-Dome architecture and proven XD driver body, it’s also backwards compatible to give riders even more Eagle upgrade options for their current bikes. Proven with multiple Olympic, World Cup and World Championship titles, the XG-1299 cassette is available in Gold and Rainbow, completing the expression of the worlds most accomplished and sought after bikes.

Available in Rainbow or Gold

520-percent gear range

XD driver body

SRAM Eagle S500 Upgrade Kit

Everything you need to upgrade your Eagle Drivetrain to AXS. Featuring the wireless power of the S500 AXS rear derailleur, the unique customization of the AXS Pod Controller, and everything you need to install, set up, and power your ride. This kit allows you to experience AXS without needing to buy an entire groupset provided you already are using Eagle products. No matter if you are looking to upgrade your ride, or looking for great value replacement parts, look no further than the S500 Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit.