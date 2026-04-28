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Ochain: less pedal feedback, more control on the trail
Ochain: less pedal feedback, more control on the trail

Ochain: less pedal feedback, more control on the trail

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / News / Ochain: less pedal feedback, more control on the trail
28.04.2026

Last year, SRAM added another brand to its portfolio that will significantly improve your bike’s performance if you’re into gravity disciplines. That brand was the Italian company O Chain. And Aspire Sports became the sole distributor of O Chain products in all markets where it supplies SRAM products. You can learn more about how O Chain works later in this article.

Modern mountain bikes are faster and more capable than ever, but they also put more demands on the rider. On rough descents, under braking, and through repeated impacts, the drivetrain can send unwanted forces back into the pedals. That extra feedback can make the bike feel harsher, noisier, and less composed than it should.

Ochain is designed to solve exactly that.

Mounted between the crank arms and the chainring, Ochain is a spider-based damper that allows controlled backward rotation of the chainring under load. In simple terms, it helps disconnect the rider’s feet from unwanted pedal feedback, so the bike feels calmer and more controlled when the trail gets rough.

The result is not just less noise. Ochain also improves suspension feel, adds stability, and helps the bike stay more predictable while braking, cornering, and riding through rough terrain. For the rider, that means more confidence, better focus, and less fatigue over a long run.

One of the biggest advantages of Ochain is where it works. Because it is mounted at the crankset, its travel remains consistent regardless of what gear you are in. That makes its performance more predictable than hub-based alternatives, where the feel can change with cassette ratio.

Ochain is not limited to downhill bikes either. It is designed for a wide range of full-suspension mountain bikes, from shorter-travel trail bikes to full downhill race machines. There are also dedicated versions for E-MTB use.

Another major benefit is tuning. Depending on the model, riders can either adjust the amount of travel externally with a dial or change the internal setup with travel chips. That makes it possible to adapt the feel of the bike to different terrain, riding styles, and bike builds.

Ochain models explained

Ochain currently comes in four main versions, split between standard mountain bikes and E-MTBs.

Ochain R
Ochain R

Ochain R

Ochain R is the premium externally adjustable model for mountain bikes. Riders can quickly choose between Lock, 3°, 6°, 9°, and 12° of travel, making it easy to fine-tune the system for trail, enduro, or downhill riding. It is the most versatile option for riders who want quick setup changes without opening the unit.

Ochain N

Ochain N is the internally adjustable mountain bike version. It comes with a 9° setting from the factory, while 6° and 12° travel chips are available separately. It offers the same core Ochain ride benefits, but in a simpler format. Riders can also upgrade it later to Ochain R with the External Travel Adjust Upgrade Kit.

Ochain N
Ochain N
Ochain S
Ochain S

Ochain S

Ochain S is the externally adjustable version for E-MTBs. Designed for Bosch BDU38 (CX Gen 5), it offers the same travel settings as Ochain R: Lock, 3°, 6°, 9°, and 12°. It is built for riders who want a quieter, more natural ride feel from their E-bike in technical terrain.

Ochain E

Ochain E is the internally adjustable E-MTB model. It comes with 9° travel as standard and can be tuned with an optional 12° chip. It delivers the same goal as the rest of the Ochain range: reducing pedal feedback and improving control. It can also be upgraded to Ochain S for external adjustment.

Ochain E
Ochain E

Upgrade option

For riders who start with an internal-adjust model, Ochain also offers an External Travel Adjust Upgrade Kit. This kit converts Ochain N into Ochain R, or Ochain E into Ochain S, adding on-the-fly access to all five travel settings: Lock, 3°, 6°, 9°, and 12°.

Ochain is built around one clear idea: remove unwanted pedal feedback so riders can focus on what the bike is doing on the trail. By reducing drivetrain disturbance and improving ride feel, it aims to make bikes feel smoother, quieter, and more controlled in the situations that matter most.

For riders looking for more stability on descents, better traction under braking, and a calmer overall ride feel, Ochain is one of the more interesting drivetrain-related upgrades currently available.

Year: 2026
Brands: Ochain
Published: , Updated: 28.04.2026 15:38

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