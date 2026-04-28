Last year, SRAM added another brand to its portfolio that will significantly improve your bike’s performance if you’re into gravity disciplines. That brand was the Italian company O Chain. And Aspire Sports became the sole distributor of O Chain products in all markets where it supplies SRAM products. You can learn more about how O Chain works later in this article.

Modern mountain bikes are faster and more capable than ever, but they also put more demands on the rider. On rough descents, under braking, and through repeated impacts, the drivetrain can send unwanted forces back into the pedals. That extra feedback can make the bike feel harsher, noisier, and less composed than it should.

Ochain is designed to solve exactly that.

Mounted between the crank arms and the chainring, Ochain is a spider-based damper that allows controlled backward rotation of the chainring under load. In simple terms, it helps disconnect the rider’s feet from unwanted pedal feedback, so the bike feels calmer and more controlled when the trail gets rough.