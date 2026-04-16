Cycling, even amateur cycling, is no longer just a summer sport. The current state of our climate makes it possible to practice this sport almost without limitations all year round. However, the winter season requires special equipment to ensure comfort, safety and sufficient performance in more demanding conditions. One of the critical pieces of equipment is a suitable pair of winter bicycle shoes. You can solve this with shoe covers, winter insoles or warm socks from grandma. Whoever got tired of these makeshift solutions and bought winter shoes has only one regret: he didn't do it much earlier.