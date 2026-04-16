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fi'zi:k

Fizik is an Italian brand specializing in premium cycling accessories, especially shoes and saddles. Since its creation in 1996, it has focused on combining ergonomics, lightness and elegant design. Their saddles, such as the Antares, Arione and Aliante, are designed for different riding styles and rider anatomies, while their cycling shoes boast precision craftsmanship and technologies such as the BOA system.
fi'zi:k

Články o fi'zi:k

Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026
Ferox, Lyra a Kyros - New stuff from Fizik 2026

This spring, the Italian manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles, handlebar tape, and—more recently—helmets released quite a few new products for road cyclists, gravel riders, and XC riders alike. What will be the talk of the peloton this year?

16.04.2026Read more
Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version
Fizik Kyros - high performance helmet in affordable version

Kyros is a versatile and ventilated cycling helmet for road, gravel, and XC riding. Balancing performance with all-round comfort, it features the MIPS Evolve Core system and a fully adjustable fit for personalized protection.

02.04.2026Read more
Fizik Lyra: All new affordable road shoes
Fizik Lyra: All new affordable road shoes

A versatile all-arounder that’s engineered for daily rides and fast-paced racing, featuring an ergonomic shape, breathable, supportive upper, easy-to-adjust dual BOA® dial closure for a fine-tuned fit alongside a stiff, reactive outsole that’s always ready to put power to the pedals.

18.03.2026Read more
Fizik Arione: The legend returns
Fizik Arione: The legend returns

The iconic fizik saddle returns with innovative, lightweight materials, a streamlined shape, and a flat profile—designed to ensure freedom of movement and a responsive feel in racing conditions and aerodynamic positions.

19.02.2026Read more
Fizik R1 Light Saddle Range: The lightest is even lighter
Fizik R1 Light Saddle Range: The lightest is even lighter

Italian saddle manufacturer Fizik is constantly innovating. With the arrival of the new season, it is introducing three new saddles from its top-of-the-line R1 Light Range. What are these saddles, and what's new about them?

15.01.2026Read more
Fizik helmets - new addition to Fizik portfolio
Fizik helmets - new addition to Fizik portfolio

The Italina manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles and bar tapes, Fizik, is venturing into an entirely new and (for them) unknown field this year. Now you can find helmets under this legendary brand! Let's take a look at their range.

07.04.2025Read more
Winter bicycle shoes from Fizik
Winter bicycle shoes from Fizik

Cycling, even amateur cycling, is no longer just a summer sport. The current state of our climate makes it possible to practice this sport almost without limitations all year round. However, the winter season requires special equipment to ensure comfort, safety and sufficient performance in more demanding conditions. One of the critical pieces of equipment is a suitable pair of winter bicycle shoes. You can solve this with shoe covers, winter insoles or warm socks from grandma. Whoever got tired of these makeshift solutions and bought winter shoes has only one regret: he didn't do it much earlier.

27.09.2024Read more
Fizik Tempo Beat Cycling Shoes: Style and Performance in One Package
Fizik Tempo Beat Cycling Shoes: Style and Performance in One Package

Style, performance, and comfort all in one packagethat's what you get with Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoes. With their unique design and versatility, you'll elevate your cycling experience to a new level. Discover why you'll fall in love with them too!

16.08.2024Read more
Fizik MTB Shoes - Collection overview
Fizik MTB Shoes - Collection overview

Last time, we presented you with the road cycling collection from the famous Italian brand Fizik. Now, it is time to show you what they offer cyclists who like to go into the woods and get dusty or muddy. Read more in the article.

28.06.2024Read more
Fizik bartapes product guide
Fizik bartapes product guide

Control of the bike is absolutely essential. And if you're riding on the road or gravel, that goes double. In the following article, you'll learn more about the different variations of wraps from Italian manufacturer fi'zi:k.

23.05.2024Read more
Fizik Road - overview of the collection of road shoes
Fizik Road - overview of the collection of road shoes

It is important to feel comfortable to enjoy every ride to the maximum. The right choice of cycling shoes and saddle is, therefore, essential in this respect. The contact points that connect you to the bike significantly influence how you feel and control the bike. The Italian manufacturer fi'zi:k is undoubtedly among the top in the world of cycling shoes and saddles. In the following article, we'll take a look at its collection of road treads.

09.05.2024Read more
What is Fizik Adaptive technology?
What is Fizik Adaptive technology?

Enough with the sore butt after a day in the saddle! Italian saddle maker Fizik is here with its 3D printing technology, Adaptive, to help you eliminate uncomfortable saddle pain. The following article will cover how Adaptive works and what it means.

24.04.2024Read more
Fizik VENTO PROXY - New MTB and gravel shoes
Fizik VENTO PROXY - New MTB and gravel shoes

These are brand new shoes for those who want maximum effort and a great price. Check the article to see their key features and where they work best!

13.03.2024Read more
Aspire Sports becomes the new distributor of the fi’zi:k brand for the Czech Republic and Slovakia
Aspire Sports becomes the new distributor of the fi’zi:k brand for the Czech Republic and Slovakia

With the beginning of 2024 comes one big news. Starting 1st January 2024 Aspire Sports becomes the official distributor of the Fizik brand for the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It will cover all markets in which it operates with other brands.  

01.01.2024Read more