Články o fi'zi:k
This spring, the Italian manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles, handlebar tape, and—more recently—helmets released quite a few new products for road cyclists, gravel riders, and XC riders alike. What will be the talk of the peloton this year?
Kyros is a versatile and ventilated cycling helmet for road, gravel, and XC riding. Balancing performance with all-round comfort, it features the MIPS Evolve Core system and a fully adjustable fit for personalized protection.
A versatile all-arounder that’s engineered for daily rides and fast-paced racing, featuring an ergonomic shape, breathable, supportive upper, easy-to-adjust dual BOA® dial closure for a fine-tuned fit alongside a stiff, reactive outsole that’s always ready to put power to the pedals.
The iconic fizik saddle returns with innovative, lightweight materials, a streamlined shape, and a flat profile—designed to ensure freedom of movement and a responsive feel in racing conditions and aerodynamic positions.
Italian saddle manufacturer Fizik is constantly innovating. With the arrival of the new season, it is introducing three new saddles from its top-of-the-line R1 Light Range. What are these saddles, and what's new about them?
The Italina manufacturer of cycling shoes, saddles and bar tapes, Fizik, is venturing into an entirely new and (for them) unknown field this year. Now you can find helmets under this legendary brand! Let's take a look at their range.
Cycling, even amateur cycling, is no longer just a summer sport. The current state of our climate makes it possible to practice this sport almost without limitations all year round. However, the winter season requires special equipment to ensure comfort, safety and sufficient performance in more demanding conditions. One of the critical pieces of equipment is a suitable pair of winter bicycle shoes. You can solve this with shoe covers, winter insoles or warm socks from grandma. Whoever got tired of these makeshift solutions and bought winter shoes has only one regret: he didn't do it much earlier.
Style, performance, and comfort all in one package – that's what you get with Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoes. With their unique design and versatility, you'll elevate your cycling experience to a new level. Discover why you'll fall in love with them too!
Last time, we presented you with the road cycling collection from the famous Italian brand Fizik. Now, it is time to show you what they offer cyclists who like to go into the woods and get dusty or muddy. Read more in the article.
Control of the bike is absolutely essential. And if you're riding on the road or gravel, that goes double. In the following article, you'll learn more about the different variations of wraps from Italian manufacturer fi'zi:k.
It is important to feel comfortable to enjoy every ride to the maximum. The right choice of cycling shoes and saddle is, therefore, essential in this respect. The contact points that connect you to the bike significantly influence how you feel and control the bike. The Italian manufacturer fi'zi:k is undoubtedly among the top in the world of cycling shoes and saddles. In the following article, we'll take a look at its collection of road treads.
Enough with the sore butt after a day in the saddle! Italian saddle maker Fizik is here with its 3D printing technology, Adaptive, to help you eliminate uncomfortable saddle pain. The following article will cover how Adaptive works and what it means.
These are brand new shoes for those who want maximum effort and a great price. Check the article to see their key features and where they work best!
With the beginning of 2024 comes one big news. Starting 1st January 2024 Aspire Sports becomes the official distributor of the Fizik brand for the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It will cover all markets in which it operates with other brands.