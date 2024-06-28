Last time, we presented you with the road cycling collection from the famous Italian brand Fizik. Now, it is time to show you what they offer cyclists who like to go into the woods and get dusty or muddy. Read more in the article.

Finding a shoe that fits your feet and needs is crucial. If you are a hobby cyclist, you do not probably need the top-tier shoe with carbon sole and stiffness index 10. You would prefer a comfier model with laces instead of straps or a BOA system. More about choosing the right shoe, we wrote in an article about road cycling shoes. The rules are still the same. Check the article if you are in between two shoes and are unsure which one is right for you.