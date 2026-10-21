Whyte
Whyte has relentlessly innovated since its very first bike in 1999, including pioneering a low centre of gravity design approach across its award-winning electric mountain bikes.
An enduro bike that’ll hold its own on steep descents, won’t let you down on the climbs, and doesn’t cost as much as a family car. The Whyte Sythe is the successor to the legendary T-160 – and let’s be clear: a successor that takes things even further. It packs progressive geometry, 170 mm of front travel, mullet wheels as standard, and specs that wouldn’t look out of place on a race track. And it comes at a price unrivaled in this category. Here’s the complete guide to why the Sythe is the enduro bike of the year.
The Whyte Kado is a British trail/enduro eMTB with a single goal: to fulfil the riding dreams you never quite managed to realise on a mechanical bike. Powered by the Bosch Performance Line CX, with a battery capacity of up to 800 Wh, a low centre of gravity and geometry that keeps you in control on every descent. Here’s the complete guide to why the Kado is different – and why cycling magazines around the world can’t get enough of it.
The Whyte Karve is a new, aggressive trail and enduro e-bike that features a powerful Avinox M2S motor, 160 mm of travel, an 800 Wh battery and geometry tuned for fast trails, technical sections and rough descents. If you’re looking for an eMTB that can power up hills, hold its line in rough terrain and yet doesn’t feel like a cumbersome tank, the Whyte Karve is a bike well worth keeping an eye on.
Are you looking for a bike that won’t let you down on the trail, even in the rain, that holds its line through a rough rock garden, and won’t break the bank? Then take a proper look at Whyte Bikes – a British brand that, since 1999, has been turning every ride into an unforgettable experience. The year 2026 brought a complete overhaul of the range – three brand-new platforms that raise the bar in terms of both performance and value.
Brno-based company Aspire Sports, distributor of more than 20 global brands in 9 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, is adding British brand Whyte Bikes to its portfolio. From March 2026, it will become its exclusive distributor for Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, the Balkans, and the Baltic states.