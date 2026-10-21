An enduro bike that’ll hold its own on steep descents, won’t let you down on the climbs, and doesn’t cost as much as a family car. The Whyte Sythe is the successor to the legendary T-160 – and let’s be clear: a successor that takes things even further. It packs progressive geometry, 170 mm of front travel, mullet wheels as standard, and specs that wouldn’t look out of place on a race track. And it comes at a price unrivaled in this category. Here’s the complete guide to why the Sythe is the enduro bike of the year.