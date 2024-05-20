A correctly functioning braking system is fundamental to a bicycle's safe operation. If you are not confident in your ability to install your brake pads, we recommend you seek the help of a trained professional, such as the bike mechanic at your local bike shop. Brakes are a safety-critical system, so great care should be taken when working on them.

Sinter organic disc brake pads are a significant upgrade to your brake system. For optimal performance, it is important that they are installed and bedded in correctly.

The bedding-in process prepares the brake disc and pads to work together to slow you down. The two components need to become more alike, so your pads have more to work with than just some laser-cut metal. When you bed in your pads, you move some pad material over to the disc so that when you brake, there is maximum contact of friction material. This then allows your system to work efficiently, giving you better results.

Take some time to clean and degrease your brake disc. Effective braking relies on the surfaces of your pads and discs working in harmony. When you bed-in the new pads, material from the pad will be deposited on the disc, so having a clean disc for this material to adhere to is critical.