Sinter offers brake pads for all commonly available disc brakes in several designs. Four different compounds suit different requirements, whether in terms of conditions or use, and service packs are available at discounted prices.
Sinter brake pads stand out for their performance and durability, and it's worth mentioning that they are made right here in Slovenia using local raw materials. Organic compounds, which are generally more environmentally friendly, are also made from local raw materials, guaranteeing eco-friendliness.