Building on the considerable experience it has acquired on the challenging tracks and trails visited by the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro, E-Enduro, and E-MTB Cross Country World Cups, and thanks to feedback from its riders, MICHELIN has upgraded its tyre ranges for these immensely popular disciplines.

The range features a choice of two tread patterns designed for superior performance over the different types of terrain enduro riders encounter. The MICHELIN WILD ENDURO MS (Mixed Soft) excels on different types of soft ground, while the MICHELIN WILD ENDURO MH (Mixed Hard) is at its best on harder surfaces. Both options are available for the front and rear tyres alike. Meanwhile, MICHELIN has revised the tread pattern of its specific MICHELIN WILD ENDURO REAR Racing Line, which addresses riders looking for optimum efficiency.

All the of tyres that make up the new MICHELIN WILD ENDURO Racing Line range are available with either Blue-and-Yellow or Dark sidewall markings, depending on the look preferred by the rider. Available in 29” and 27.5” diameters.