29.08.2024

What happens when a Czech enduro champion, a great gravel bike GT GRADE X and the best trail centre in the Czech Republic meet?

Kristýna Havlická is no newcomer to the Rychlebske stezky. It's her home spot; she teaches there little kids how to ride bikes and rages on the local trails. Her usual work tool is the GT Force Carbon PRO. But this time, she's got a different tool at her disposal - a GRADE X gravel bike from American brand GT Bicycles that's had some tuning. Instead of stock wheels, it was fitted with Mavic Allroad S wheels, Maxxis Rambler tyres and reinforced with Tubolight inserts. How did Kristyna do on gravel, and what trails did she tackle? Check out the video.

Kristyna Havlicka (multiple Czech Champion in Enduro and Downhill) is the ambassador of GT Bicycles Czech Republic. She uses GT GRADE X as her training tool for challenging enduro races. Kristyna took her gravel bike, GT GRADE X, to Rychlebske Stezky, her home spot, and did some riding on these nice but difficult trails. Check out how GRADE X handles these challenging trails with technical descents and beautiful surroundings.🚴‍♀️🌲

Year: 2024
Brands: GT Bicycles
Published: , Updated: 29.08.2024 15:11

