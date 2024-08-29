Kristýna Havlická is no newcomer to the Rychlebske stezky. It's her home spot; she teaches there little kids how to ride bikes and rages on the local trails. Her usual work tool is the GT Force Carbon PRO. But this time, she's got a different tool at her disposal - a GRADE X gravel bike from American brand GT Bicycles that's had some tuning. Instead of stock wheels, it was fitted with Mavic Allroad S wheels, Maxxis Rambler tyres and reinforced with Tubolight inserts. How did Kristyna do on gravel, and what trails did she tackle? Check out the video.