Cannondale dominates at Marathon World Champs 2024
24.09.2024

Mona gets it done…again. Simon fights back for the win!

As the morning mist cleared over the rugged trails of Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia, a new chapter in the annals of Cannondale Factory Racing was being written. The 2024 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships didn't just showcase talent but a transformative approach to competitive cycling, courtesy of Cannondale's own Mona Mitterwallner and Simon Andreassen, riding their trusted Scalpel bikes.

Cycling is a continuous progression narrative; Mona and Simon are our latest storytellers. With a poise that belies her ferocious competitive spirit, Mona clinched her third Marathon Worlds title aboard her Scalpel—an embodiment of Cannondale’s cutting-edge engineering. Each pedal stroke was a stroke of genius, painting a picture of someone who is not merely participating in races but sculpting them with the precision and performance of her bike.

Simon Andreassen didn’t just race; he put on a masterclass of grit aboard his Scalpel. Starting at the back, he didn’t just climb the ranks—he rewrote the leaderboard in real time. Turning setbacks into comebacks, Simon grinded his way to the forefront as the race neared the finish line. With an aura of composure and a fierce pace, he finished the race with a bang that echoed across the cycling world, demonstrating the relentless spirit of Cannondale Factory Racing.

As the sun dipped behind the peaks and the last light faded over Snowshoe Mountain, the day’s events became a powerful testament to the spirit of competitive cycling. Mona Mitterwallner and Simon Andreassen emerged not just as champions but as pioneers reshaping the narrative of the sport with Cannondale. Their journeys were powerful testaments to resilience and innovation, illustrating that each race is more than a competition—a story waiting to unfold. Every pedal stroke on their Scalpel bikes reminds us that each ride is a new chapter in the ever-evolving story of cycling, uniting us in the pursuit of progress and inspiration.

