Simon Andreassen didn’t just race; he put on a masterclass of grit aboard his Scalpel. Starting at the back, he didn’t just climb the ranks—he rewrote the leaderboard in real time. Turning setbacks into comebacks, Simon grinded his way to the forefront as the race neared the finish line. With an aura of composure and a fierce pace, he finished the race with a bang that echoed across the cycling world, demonstrating the relentless spirit of Cannondale Factory Racing.

As the sun dipped behind the peaks and the last light faded over Snowshoe Mountain, the day’s events became a powerful testament to the spirit of competitive cycling. Mona Mitterwallner and Simon Andreassen emerged not just as champions but as pioneers reshaping the narrative of the sport with Cannondale. Their journeys were powerful testaments to resilience and innovation, illustrating that each race is more than a competition—a story waiting to unfold. Every pedal stroke on their Scalpel bikes reminds us that each ride is a new chapter in the ever-evolving story of cycling, uniting us in the pursuit of progress and inspiration.