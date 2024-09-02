From the gun, the team rode a smart, tactical, and patient, race. They stayed at the pointy end for the first half, marking moves, but mostly keeping their powder dry. That all changed on lap 3.

Charlie and Alan powered to the front, whittling the lead group to just 5 riders, including Victor Koretzky and Olympic champion, Tom Pidcock. On lap 4, Alan took full advantage of his Scalpel’s descending capability and opened a gap on the others on the downhill, forcing Koretzky to chase, with Charlie in 3rd. Alan and Victor went mano a mano for the 5th lap, with Alan leading the whole way, and Aldridge and Pidcock trading places for 3rd and 4th. On the 6th and final lap, Koretzky and Hatherly were going wheel to wheel, with Koretzky attacking and Alan digging deep to stay with him. With one huge final effort, Alan kicked over the top of the long climb out of the woods first, opening a gap that Koretzky was never able to close, and racing to an historic victory.

At the finish, Alan was all smiles. “When I saw the opportunity on the last climb, I took it with two hands and went all in. It was the deepest I’ve ever been in a race. It’s the World Champs and I had to go all in. A dream come true for me, my supporters, the team and my country. Just unbelievable. I’m looking forward to wearing the rainbows!”