Alan Hatherly and Cannondale Factory Racing are on a roll. With a powerful victory at the 2024 Cross-Country World Championships, Alan became the first South African ever to win the Elite Men’s title, putting a rainbow stamp on an already impressive season.
Alan Hatherly On Top Of the Worlds
CFR’s Alan Hatherly takes an historic win aboard the all-new Scalpel at the 2024 Cross-Country World Championships.
Hot on the heels of Friday's short-track success, which saw CFR teammate, Charlie Aldrige, take Silver, and Alan take Bronze, the team came into Sunday’s XCO cross-country event with three riders on the front row of the starting grid, riding high and feeling good. They knew Andorra was a special place for Cannondale Factory racing. Anton Cooper won the U23 Worlds there in 2015. Henrique Avancini won the World Cup XCC in 2018, and Mona Mitterwallner won the World Cup there in 2023. Now, it was their turn.
From the gun, the team rode a smart, tactical, and patient, race. They stayed at the pointy end for the first half, marking moves, but mostly keeping their powder dry. That all changed on lap 3.
Charlie and Alan powered to the front, whittling the lead group to just 5 riders, including Victor Koretzky and Olympic champion, Tom Pidcock. On lap 4, Alan took full advantage of his Scalpel’s descending capability and opened a gap on the others on the downhill, forcing Koretzky to chase, with Charlie in 3rd. Alan and Victor went mano a mano for the 5th lap, with Alan leading the whole way, and Aldridge and Pidcock trading places for 3rd and 4th. On the 6th and final lap, Koretzky and Hatherly were going wheel to wheel, with Koretzky attacking and Alan digging deep to stay with him. With one huge final effort, Alan kicked over the top of the long climb out of the woods first, opening a gap that Koretzky was never able to close, and racing to an historic victory.
At the finish, Alan was all smiles. “When I saw the opportunity on the last climb, I took it with two hands and went all in. It was the deepest I’ve ever been in a race. It’s the World Champs and I had to go all in. A dream come true for me, my supporters, the team and my country. Just unbelievable. I’m looking forward to wearing the rainbows!”
Charlie came home just off the podium in fourth, with teammate Simon Andreassen in 11th, making this the most successful Worlds ever for the Cannondale Factory Racing squad. Team manager and former rider Mani Fumic said it beautifully, “What a day! I’m so proud of the whole team. After all, champions aren’t made overnight—they just get crowned in one. And today, we’re rocking that crown with pride!”
“The full team, riders and staff, did an outstanding job in Andorra. We have a fantastic group of crazy, hard-working people on the team who all have a passion for the sport of MTB and are world-class in what they do. They all earned this win as a team.” Phil Dixon – CFR Performance Director
Cannondale Scalpel
The article we wrote earlier this year provides more information about the all-new Scalpel. You can find it HERE.