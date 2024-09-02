EN
Alan Hatherly On Top Of the Worlds
Alan Hatherly On Top Of the Worlds

Alan Hatherly On Top Of the Worlds

ASPIRE SPORTS / Blog / News / Alan Hatherly On Top Of the Worlds
02.09.2024

CFR’s Alan Hatherly takes an historic win aboard the all-new Scalpel at the 2024 Cross-Country World Championships.

Alan Hatherly and Cannondale Factory Racing are on a roll. With a powerful victory at the 2024 Cross-Country World Championships, Alan became the first South African ever to win the Elite Men’s title, putting a rainbow stamp on an already impressive season.

Hot on the heels of Friday's short-track success, which saw CFR teammate, Charlie Aldrige, take Silver, and Alan take Bronze, the team came into Sunday’s XCO cross-country event with three riders on the front row of the starting grid, riding high and feeling good. They knew Andorra was a special place for Cannondale Factory racing. Anton Cooper won the U23 Worlds there in 2015. Henrique Avancini won the World Cup XCC in 2018, and Mona Mitterwallner won the World Cup there in 2023. Now, it was their turn.

From the gun, the team rode a smart, tactical, and patient, race. They stayed at the pointy end for the first half, marking moves, but mostly keeping their powder dry. That all changed on lap 3.

Charlie and Alan powered to the front, whittling the lead group to just 5 riders, including Victor Koretzky and Olympic champion, Tom Pidcock. On lap 4, Alan took full advantage of his Scalpel’s descending capability and opened a gap on the others on the downhill, forcing Koretzky to chase, with Charlie in 3rd. Alan and Victor went mano a mano for the 5th lap, with Alan leading the whole way, and Aldridge and Pidcock trading places for 3rd and 4th. On the 6th and final lap, Koretzky and Hatherly were going wheel to wheel, with Koretzky attacking and Alan digging deep to stay with him. With one huge final effort, Alan kicked over the top of the long climb out of the woods first, opening a gap that Koretzky was never able to close, and racing to an historic victory.

At the finish, Alan was all smiles. “When I saw the opportunity on the last climb, I took it with two hands and went all in. It was the deepest I’ve ever been in a race. It’s the World Champs and I had to go all in. A dream come true for me, my supporters, the team and my country. Just unbelievable. I’m looking forward to wearing the rainbows!”

Charlie came home just off the podium in fourth, with teammate Simon Andreassen in 11th, making this the most successful Worlds ever for the Cannondale Factory Racing squad. Team manager and former rider Mani Fumic said it beautifully, “What a day! I’m so proud of the whole team. After all, champions aren’t made overnight—they just get crowned in one. And today, we’re rocking that crown with pride!”

“The full team, riders and staff, did an outstanding job in Andorra. We have a fantastic group of crazy, hard-working people on the team who all have a passion for the sport of MTB and are world-class in what they do. They all earned this win as a team.” Phil Dixon – CFR Performance Director

Cannondale Scalpel

The article we wrote earlier this year provides more information about the all-new Scalpel. You can find it HERE.

Cannondale Scalpel
Cannondale Scalpel

Year: 2024
Brands: Cannondale
Published: , Updated: 03.09.2024 09:59

Similar articles

Fizik Tempo Beat Cycling Shoes: Style and Performance in One Package
Fizik Tempo Beat Cycling Shoes: Style and Performance in One Package

Style, performance, and comfort all in one packagethat's what you get with Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoes. With their unique design and versatility, you'll elevate your cycling experience to a new level. Discover why you'll fall in love with them too!

16.08.2024Read more
New Michelin tyres for 2024
New Michelin tyres for 2024

Famous French tyre company Michelin is offering a couple of new tyres for 2024. You can choose new compounds in the Enduro and DH segments. There are totally new tyres for E-Bikes Enduro racing, and you can also find some news on Road bike offers. More about new tyres in the article.  

24.06.2024Read more
Peaty's Monarch - grips for the most demanding riders
Peaty's Monarch - grips for the most demanding riders

The Monarch grip is a descendant of decades of experience of hanging on for dear life and an 18 month design development process.

21.06.2024Read more
ASPIRE SPORTS becomes a distributor of SINTER and Selle Royal from May 2024
ASPIRE SPORTS becomes a distributor of SINTER and Selle Royal from May 2024

The year 2024 is a very fruitful one for ASPIRE SPORTS with regard to taking new brands under its wing. Following the successful acquisition of the fi'zi:k brand at the beginning of the year, ASPIRE SPORTS has added two more strong players to its brand portfolio as of 20 May 2024. The first is the Slovenian brake pad manufacturer SINTER and the second is the Italian saddle manufacturer Selle Royal. This brings the number of brands ASPIRE SPORTS now has under its wings to 26

20.05.2024Read more
SINTER - BEST ORGANIC BRAKE PADS EVER
SINTER - BEST ORGANIC BRAKE PADS EVER

As of 20 May, Aspire Sports has become the exclusive distributor for Slovenian brake pad manufacturer SINTER in almost all regions where it operates. This article explains what brake pads SINTER offers and who SINTER is. 

20.05.2024Read more
New SRAM RED is here
New SRAM RED is here

A RED minden szávezátét úsz finomittánn hogy köyed utazazat hozzon está. Könnyű fékéserzöt és kényelmes ergonómia, sima first váltás, és kibővítt gyészászálő-váztelék minden motorosnak és adáininek útót A RED tele van olyan funkskkal, like for example a pontos és välätsätätämäsmérés, új välästi pontok és még jobb fékbeställning, while minden paszätsről gramnyit lefarag, so a faläa volt legkönnyebb elektronisk gröppsätötet kapja . És lovaglás nem köyed. A PIROS az.

15.05.2024Read more