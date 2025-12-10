SALES REPRESENTATIVE – BALKANS

SALES REPRESENTATIVE – BALKANS

Are you passionate about bicycles and everything connected with them? Would you like to represent a market leader in bicycle and cycling component distribution across Central and Eastern Europe while working from home? Become part of our growing team as a Sales Representative for Balkans region (Croatia, Slovenia).

Who we are:

Since 1996, ASPIRE SPORTS has been bringing the world’s leading cycling brands closer to people who live and breathe an active lifestyle. Our portfolio includes renowned names such as Cannondale, SRAM, RockShox, Mavic, Fizik, Troy Lee Designs, Lezyne, Uvex, Michelin, Maxxis, Osprey, Sinter, and many more. Operating across Central and Eastern Europe – from the Baltic Sea to Croatia – we are a modern and dynamic company built on professionalism, a passion for sports, and long-term partnerships.

About the role:

We are looking for a motivated and business-driven Sales Representative to cover Balkans region (Croatia/Slovenia).

Your key responsibilities will include:

Developing and maintaining strong relationships with existing clients

Identifying and pursuing new business opportunities

Supporting order management, deliveries, and marketing activities together with the international team or headquarters

Monitoring payments and ensuring excellent customer service

Creating go-to-market strategy for given region

Gathering market data for further analysis and Aspire global joint activities

Representing Aspire Sports and our brands at industry events and customer meetings

What we expect from you:

Native speaker (Slovenian or Croatian) with good command of English (B2), other language is an advantage

Strong knowledge of bicycles, cycling equipment, and accessories

Experience in sales or similar position in B2B or B2C business

Experience with go-to-market strategies, marketing activities / campaigns is beneficial

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Self-driven, well-organized, and goal-oriented approach

Driving license and willingness to travel frequently (home-office based in Croatia / Slovenia)

Experience in the bicycle industry (retail, distribution, or sales) is a strong advantage

Passion for sport and active lifestyle is highly appreciated

What we offer:

Work in a stable, successful, and growing international company

A professional team of sports enthusiasts

Competitive salary with bonuses and employee benefits

Work remotely with flexibility over your schedule

Modern work tools and a supportive environment

Informal and friendly atmosphere

Location:

Croatia/Slovenia

Apply now! Send your CV and cover letter to jobs@aspire.eu