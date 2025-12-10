SALES REPRESENTATIVE – BALKANS
SALES REPRESENTATIVE – BALKANS
Are you passionate about bicycles and everything connected with them? Would you like to represent a market leader in bicycle and cycling component distribution across Central and Eastern Europe while working from home? Become part of our growing team as a Sales Representative for Balkans region (Croatia, Slovenia).
Who we are:
Since 1996, ASPIRE SPORTS has been bringing the world’s leading cycling brands closer to people who live and breathe an active lifestyle. Our portfolio includes renowned names such as Cannondale, SRAM, RockShox, Mavic, Fizik, Troy Lee Designs, Lezyne, Uvex, Michelin, Maxxis, Osprey, Sinter, and many more. Operating across Central and Eastern Europe – from the Baltic Sea to Croatia – we are a modern and dynamic company built on professionalism, a passion for sports, and long-term partnerships.
About the role:
We are looking for a motivated and business-driven Sales Representative to cover Balkans region (Croatia/Slovenia).
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Developing and maintaining strong relationships with existing clients
- Identifying and pursuing new business opportunities
- Supporting order management, deliveries, and marketing activities together with the international team or headquarters
- Monitoring payments and ensuring excellent customer service
- Creating go-to-market strategy for given region
- Gathering market data for further analysis and Aspire global joint activities
- Representing Aspire Sports and our brands at industry events and customer meetings
What we expect from you:
- Native speaker (Slovenian or Croatian) with good command of English (B2), other language is an advantage
- Strong knowledge of bicycles, cycling equipment, and accessories
- Experience in sales or similar position in B2B or B2C business
- Experience with go-to-market strategies, marketing activities / campaigns is beneficial
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Self-driven, well-organized, and goal-oriented approach
- Driving license and willingness to travel frequently (home-office based in Croatia / Slovenia)
- Experience in the bicycle industry (retail, distribution, or sales) is a strong advantage
- Passion for sport and active lifestyle is highly appreciated
What we offer:
- Work in a stable, successful, and growing international company
- A professional team of sports enthusiasts
- Competitive salary with bonuses and employee benefits
- Work remotely with flexibility over your schedule
- Modern work tools and a supportive environment
- Informal and friendly atmosphere
Location:
Croatia/Slovenia
Apply now! Send your CV and cover letter to jobs@aspire.eu