E-COMMERCE & KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER – POLAND

Are you passionate about bicycles, e-commerce, and everything connected with them? Would you like to lead the growth of e-commerce, omnichannel, and key accounts for a market leader in bicycle and cycling component distribution across Central and Eastern Europe, while working from home? Become part of our growing team as E-commerce & Key Account Manager for Poland!

Who we are

Since 1996, ASPIRE SPORTS has been bringing the world's leading cycling brands closer to people who live and breathe an active lifestyle. Our portfolio includes renowned names such as Cannondale, Whyte, SRAM, RockShox, Mavic, Fizik, Troy Lee Designs, Lezyne, Uvex, Michelin, Maxxis, Osprey, Sinter, and many more. Operating across Central and Eastern Europe – from the Baltic Sea to Croatia – we are a modern and dynamic company built on professionalism, a passion for sports, and long-term partnerships.

About the role

As E-commerce & Key Account Manager, you will take ownership of a dedicated portfolio of national key accounts and leading e-commerce and omnichannel partners across Poland. You will build long-term strategic partnerships, drive their growth together with our brands, and help shape how we position ourselves in the fast-growing e-commerce and omnichannel space. You will work closely with the Polish regional sales team and report directly to the Area Sales Manager CEE North.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Building and managing strategic partnerships with national key accounts and leading e-commerce/omnichannel partners, including C-level relationships

Driving e-commerce and omnichannel growth – coordinating product listings, content, pricing, and promotional activities with online partners

Identifying new e-commerce, omnichannel, and key account business opportunities, including upselling and cross-selling across the Aspire Sports brand portfolio

Building individual account plans with clear targets for revenue growth, product mix, and collaboration

Analyzing sales and online potential, and tracking market trends and competition

Preparing and presenting business proposals, price offers, and contracts, and leading regular business review meetings with key accounts

Supporting order management, deliveries, and marketing activities together with the Polish team, and representing Aspire Sports and our brands at industry events and customer meetings

What we expect from you

Minimum 8 years of experience in sales, including 3–5 years in e-commerce, key account management, or sales management, ideally in sport/retail/distribution/wholesale

Proven ability to manage and grow strategic, high-turnover, and/or online/omnichannel accounts

Knowledge of the Polish market and its business culture; contacts in the cycling industry are an advantage

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills at all levels

Strategic and digital mindset with a strong focus on growth and results

Fluent in Polish with very good command of English (min. B2/C1)

Advanced MS Excel skills and experience with CRM systems Active user of AI and other modern digital tools in daily work

Driving license and willingness to travel occasionally (home-office based in Poland)

What we offer

A key role in growing the e-commerce and omnichannel channel and managing strategic accounts for one of the leading cycling companies in Central Europe

A professional team of sports enthusiasts with an informal culture and support for personal development

A stable, successful, and growing international company with career growth opportunities

Full-time employment contract

Competitive salary with bonuses and attractive employee benefits (employee discounts, sports activities, team-building events)

Company car also for personal use

Modern work tools and a flexible home-office setup in Poland

Location: Poland (home-office based) – nationwide coverage of e-commerce, omnichannel, and national key accounts, reporting to the Area Sales Manager CEE North.

Apply now! Send your CV and cover letter to jobs@aspire.eu.